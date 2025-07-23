  • home icon
PICTURES: John McEnroe's daughter Emily radiates elegance in 'dreamy' Los Angeles photoshoot

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 23, 2025 04:13 GMT
John McEnroe
John McEnroe's daughter Emily radiates elegance in dreamy Los Angeles photoshoot. Credit: GETTY

Emily McEnroe, daughter of tennis legend John McEnroe and actress Tatum O’Neal, did a photoshoot for a new editorial of "The Bare Magazine," as she brings her curl in the vintage golden light of Los Angeles. Her captures will be placed in the “Summer Bare Essentials” feature.

In one photo, Emily is pictured lounging on a sun-drenched bed, evoking a 1970s film still. She is wearing a cream-toned backless slip and minimal jewelry. She also has a striking tattoo on her upper arm. The caption from the.baremag reads:

"Summers in LA are dreamy ✨ Sunset walks in Beachwood Canyon, cold Watermelon, happy hour burger at La Poubelle, sunny hikes, morning meditation with Dragon’s Blood incense followed by hot coffee, and of course ice cream runs!”
In the caption of the post, Emily also shared some of her go-to beauty essentials. She used the Heritage Store Rosewater Mist and Nutiva Coconut Oil. For makeup, she used Kosas Foundation with SPF 25. Moreover, she used Rose Garden perfume oil. She also added a touch of color with Chantecaille’s Lip Chic in Red Juniper.

John McEnroe's daughter Emily had a sweet moment with mom Tatum O'Neal

Last week, Emily McEnroe shared a heartwarming selfie with her mother, Tatum O'Neal. The cozy photo was captioned with three yellow-heart emojis. The photo comes two months later, after the two were spotted together at Emily’s brother Kevin’s wedding.

Emily McEnroe&#039;s Instagram story
Emily McEnroe's Instagram story

While speaking to The Daily Mail, Emily discussed her relationship with her mother and praised O'Neal for being there when she moved to LA.

“When I moved to LA, Mum moved here to be near me," Emily said. "Mum’s had her issues but she’s happier and healthier than she’s ever been. We talk all the time. Even when Mum had problems, she was always there for me. I can tell her anything."
“My favorite thing with Mum is to cook at home and sit there and talk and talk. Sometimes she feels more like my big sister than my mum. My mum was open about her problems. At times, I felt parental and protective of her, but it’s something that has brought us closer together,” she added.

Emily and Tatum O'Neal were both present for her brother Kevin's wedding in June. In the meantime, Emily is following in the footsteps of her mother, becoming an actress and a model.

