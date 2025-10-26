PICTURES: Leylah Fernandez, Victoria Mboko, Alexandra Eala and Maya Joint turn up the glamor at Hong Kong Open player party night in group selfies

Leylah Fernandez, Victoria Mboko, Maya Joint, and other players recently turned heads at the Hong Kong Open's inaugural party night. The tournament qualifiers commenced on October 25, and the finals will take place on November 2, 2025.

To inaugurate this year's Hong Kong Open, the organizers invited the top professionals on the women's circuit for a photoshoot. The 2025 iteration of the tournament features a lineup of top players, including Fernandez, Belinda Bencic, Mboko, Sofia Kenin, Maya Joint, Anna Kalinskaya, and more. The players were invited to the party, where they stole the show in their stunning outfits.

The Canadian player, Mboko, shared pictures from the party night on her Instagram story, where she was seen posing with Fernandez, Alexandra Eala, and Joint. Here is a snippet of the first update from the party:

Mboko's Instagram story

In the second Instagram story, she shared a fun selfie with Eala and Joint with a caption that read:

"🪩🪩🪩🪩"

Mboko's Instagram story

Leylah Fernandez's latest appearance on the court was at the Pan Pacific Open, where she reached the round of 16 but couldn't progress further after being bested by Elena Rybakina.

Leylah Fernandez opened up about how she balances her relationship with her father, Jorge, as both dad and coach

Leylah Fernandez won the Citi Open title this year, and following her triumph, she sat for a press conference, where she made her feelings known about her relationship with her father, who is also her coach. Talking about when she thinks of him as her coach and when she is back to being her daughter, she said:

"I think right now, I'm able to separate both. So I say like here in the press conference, coach and dad, because I don't know if a lot of people know that he's also my dad. When I'm on court, I think of him as my coach. When I do interviews now, I'm talking to him, mentioning him more as my coach. But off court, during dinner, he's my dad. I can talk to him for hours, talk shit, and just be okay with it. Eh, I think at the moment, again, we have found a balance where once we're in the stadium, on court, in the facilities, it's work," said Leylah Fernandez.

She added:

"So I'm going to see him as a coach. He's going to see me as a player. You know, whatever instructions he tells me, I have to execute it as if I'm working with any other coach. When I'm off court or when I'm back at the hotel and work is finally done in the evening, we enjoy each other's company. I see him as a dad. I get to talk to him about the family, ask him how's work doing, right? It's funny, huh?"

Leylah Fernandez is now scheduled to compete against Wang Xiyu in the first round of the Hong Kong Open on October 28.

