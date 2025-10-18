PICTURES: Marta Kostyuk poses in burgundy bikini as she shows off stunning views from Maldives getaway

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:55 GMT
Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk has jetted off to the Maldives to spend the remaining days of the summer. On Friday, she dropped two photos from her tropical escape.

Kostyuk wore a sultry burgundy bikini against a backdrop of crystalline waters. She posted two photos aboard a yacht. She captioned the post:

"Nothing to chase today 🙂‍↔️"
Apart from her swimwear looks, Kostyuk earlier shared a video of herself playing table tennis in a swimsuit while holidaying in the Maldives. This is not her first time in the Maldives. The last time she was here, she spent quality time at luxury resorts like Soneva Fushi.

Marta Kostyuk's heartfelt reflection on her 2025 season

Just two days ago, Marta Kostyuk shared a photo in which she is lying on a tennis court with a happy face. She attached two photos and a heartfelt reflection of her 2025 season in the caption.

"This season has been one of the most consistent and meaningful in my career," Kostyuk wrote. "It wasn’t easy, but I kept showing up and doing the work, no matter what was happening around me."

Kostyuk thanked the people around her who kept her grounded and always believed in her. The Ukrainian also derived a perspective from the support and it's not limited to just the results.

"This year also made me look at tennis differently," Kostyuk said. "It’s such a self-centered world: everything revolves around you, your body, your goals, and your mindset. But once I saw it for what it is, something shifted. I started to notice more, to find meaning beyond results, and to appreciate the journey itself."
With the tour getting tougher every year with more matches and more travel, Kostyuk pointed out what's important. She added:

"So now, balance means everything. It’s about protecting my body, my energy, and building something that lasts. There were steps forward and back, big ones and small, but they were all part of the same road. And in the end, that’s what it’s all about: not the finish line, but the path you take to get there."

Marta Kostyuk made several great runs at WTA events and Grand Slams. She often fell just short against top-10 opposition. Kostyuk will aim higher next season, but for the time being, it's about relaxing.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

More from Sportskeeda
