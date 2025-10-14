  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • PICTURES: Marta Kostyuk turns up the glamor in stylish tennis-themed photoshoot for Vogue

PICTURES: Marta Kostyuk turns up the glamor in stylish tennis-themed photoshoot for Vogue

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 17:39 GMT
2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Marta Kostyuk turns up the glamor in stylish tennis-themed photoshoot for Vogue - Source: Getty

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk did a stylish tennis-themed photoshoot with Vogue Ukraine. The photoshoot showed Kostyuk in different fashionable tennis outfits, including the one in which she is posing in a white outfit while appearing to play a backhand.

Ad

In another photo, she is drenched in sweat, wearing a blue hoodie over a white top. Kostyuk also posed in a blue bikini while sitting on a bench. There's also a black and white photo in which she poses in a sleeveless tennis practice outfit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marta Kostyuk was helped by several artists during the photoshoot. Victoria Filipova did her styling, designer Nataly Tiuleneva prepared the set for the photoshoot, Marina Shulikina was the video editor, Sasha Vetrova handled makeup and hairstyling while receiving assistance from Yuliia Ostapchuk, and Oleksiy Kuzmenko ensured the lighting. Moreover, Marina Sandugei-Shyshkina and Oleg Patselya monitored the production.

Earlier, during an interview with InStyle, Kostyuk commented about her tennis outfits. She said:

Ad
"I don’t think [my on-court style] differs that much [from my everyday style] -- it’s just more sporty. But I still try to keep it more feminine and different from others."

The above quotes came after her seven-year contract with Nike ended and she became a Wilson ambassador, donning their Sportswear outfit.

Marta Kostyuk reflects on her 2025 season during interview with Vogue

Marta Kostyuk had a fine season in 2025. She played 19 tournaments, going 26-19 in singles. Her best Grand Slam finish came in the US Open, where she reached the Round of 16. She also reached the Australian Open's third round but fell to Paula Badosa.

Ad

In other tournaments, she was rarely defeated by a below-ranked opponent, going deeper into her draws before top-10 opponents like Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen and Elena Rybakina ended her runs. Recently in Wuhan, she lost in the first round to Karolína Muchová.

With Team Ukraine, she made it through the quarterfinals at the legendary women's tournament, the Billie Jean King Cup. During an interview with Vogue conducted by Alyona Ponomarenko, she spoke about being in high spirits after a great 2025 season. She said:

Ad
"To be honest, in my entire career I have never felt so fresh at the end of the season."

Kostyuk, in her Vogue Ukraine interview, talked about depression, trauma, skincare, and managing emotions.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications