PICTURES: Marta Kostyuk turns up the glamor in stylish tennis-themed photoshoot for Vogue

Ukrainian tennis star Marta Kostyuk did a stylish tennis-themed photoshoot with Vogue Ukraine. The photoshoot showed Kostyuk in different fashionable tennis outfits, including the one in which she is posing in a white outfit while appearing to play a backhand.In another photo, she is drenched in sweat, wearing a blue hoodie over a white top. Kostyuk also posed in a blue bikini while sitting on a bench. There's also a black and white photo in which she poses in a sleeveless tennis practice outfit.Marta Kostyuk was helped by several artists during the photoshoot. Victoria Filipova did her styling, designer Nataly Tiuleneva prepared the set for the photoshoot, Marina Shulikina was the video editor, Sasha Vetrova handled makeup and hairstyling while receiving assistance from Yuliia Ostapchuk, and Oleksiy Kuzmenko ensured the lighting. Moreover, Marina Sandugei-Shyshkina and Oleg Patselya monitored the production.Earlier, during an interview with InStyle, Kostyuk commented about her tennis outfits. She said:&quot;I don’t think [my on-court style] differs that much [from my everyday style] -- it’s just more sporty. But I still try to keep it more feminine and different from others.&quot;The above quotes came after her seven-year contract with Nike ended and she became a Wilson ambassador, donning their Sportswear outfit.Marta Kostyuk reflects on her 2025 season during interview with VogueMarta Kostyuk had a fine season in 2025. She played 19 tournaments, going 26-19 in singles. Her best Grand Slam finish came in the US Open, where she reached the Round of 16. She also reached the Australian Open's third round but fell to Paula Badosa.In other tournaments, she was rarely defeated by a below-ranked opponent, going deeper into her draws before top-10 opponents like Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Zheng Qinwen and Elena Rybakina ended her runs. Recently in Wuhan, she lost in the first round to Karolína Muchová.With Team Ukraine, she made it through the quarterfinals at the legendary women's tournament, the Billie Jean King Cup. During an interview with Vogue conducted by Alyona Ponomarenko, she spoke about being in high spirits after a great 2025 season. She said:&quot;To be honest, in my entire career I have never felt so fresh at the end of the season.&quot;Kostyuk, in her Vogue Ukraine interview, talked about depression, trauma, skincare, and managing emotions.