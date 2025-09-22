PICTURES: Naomi Osaka turns up the style in chic streetwear as she explores Beijing ahead of China Open campaign

Naomi Osaka is exploring Beijing ahead of her showdown at the China Open and has shared glimpses of it, showcasing her stunning streetwear. The Japanese recently concluded her US Open campaign in New York.Osaka was last seen in action in the semi-final round of the US Open and is currently scheduled to compete at the China Open. She recently reached Beijing and has showcased the scenic beauty of the place by posting a bunch of pictures on her Instagram. In the pictures, she also flaunted her chic yellow-colored jacket paired with blue-colored denim shorts. The post's caption read:&quot;ni hao 🇨🇳☺️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the US Open semi-final, she competed against Amanda Anisimova, who lifted the trophy after registering a 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 6-3 win. After this tournament, the Japanese was expected to compete at the Billie Jean King Cup; however, she had to withdraw from the event due to an injury.After her US Open heartbreak, Osaka recently made a comeback to the court, as she shared a glimpse of her intense training session for the Asian swing on social media.Naomi Osaka made her feelings known about reaching the semi-finals at the US Open Following her heartbreaking exit from the US Open in the semi-finals, Naomi Osaka sat for a press conference, where she weighed in about reaching so far in the tournament. Stating that her performance in this tournament was a confidence booster for her, and she is looking forward to being seeded again in major tournaments.&quot;Getting far in the U.S. Open was definitely a confidence booster ... but the season is not done yet. I honestly got a little farther than I thought I would. I just wanted to be seeded in Slams, but now I don't know what ranking I'm at, but I think I'm kind of getting up there. Obviously, I want to do well in Australia. I always happen to play well there,&quot; said Naomi Osaka. During the press conference she also admitted that she wasn't sad with her semi-final exit, as it inspired her to perform even better in the upcoming events. The Japanese began her 2025 season at the ASB Classic, where she was bested by Clara Tauson in the final round after being forced to retire following the first set due to injury. The 27-year-old has managed just one title this season so far, claiming victory at the WTA 125K event in Saint-Malo, France.