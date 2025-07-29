  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • PICTURES: Serena Williams turns up the glamor in stylish red dress as she poses against scenic backdrop

PICTURES: Serena Williams turns up the glamor in stylish red dress as she poses against scenic backdrop

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 29, 2025 04:19 GMT
Evan Ross, Ross Naess &amp; Family Host Cocktail Reception For Launch Of Arne
Serena Williams turns up the glamor in stylish red dress as she poses against scenic backdrop - Source: Getty

After retirement, Serena Williams is leaving no opportunity to showcase her fashion game. Every time she's on a vacation, she nails it with picture-perfect outfits. Her outfit on Monday (July 28) was no different.

Ad

In her latest Instagram post, the 23-time Grand Slam champion wore a striking red ensemble. In the first slide of the post, which is a video, Williams can be seen basking in the glow of the sunset, soaking in the golden hour from what appears to be a luxury terrace overlooking a marina and mountainscape.

She wore a flowing, layered red dress with a halter-neck cut and open-back design. She also had oversized black sunglasses on.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Lady in Red... in Golden hour? Yes please.💃🏿" Williams captioned the post.

In another photo from the carousel, she was captured in a selfie taken by her friend Elaine Foran, who was also in a similar-looking red outfit.

Ad

Since stepping away from tennis in 2022 and welcoming her second daughter, Adira, Serena has often been seen enjoying her time off with family and friends.

Serena Williams honored with Princess of Asturias Award for Sports

On Monday, Serena Williams was awarded the 2025 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. It is one of Spain’s most prestigious honors and comes with €50,000 prize and a ceremony in Oviedo led by Princess Leonor. The tennis legend joins Martina Navratilova, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, and Steffi Graf, who have received this honor.

Ad

This Spanish honor is awarded to those individuals for their global contributions in various fields, including sports, arts, literature, and science. Williams' legendary tennis career, combined with her voice for equality, made her the perfect recipient for this honor.

In another update, Serena Williams has taken on the role of Women’s Health Advisor for Ritual. She had gone through a pulmonary embolism and a branchial cyst following the birth of Olympia in 2017.

Ad
"I want other women to know: you’re not alone. Your body is always talking to you. Listen to it. Trust it,” she said, via People report.

Using this platform, Serena Williams urges women to listen to their bodies, seek timely care, and reject the normalization of fatigue or pain.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications