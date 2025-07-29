PICTURES: Serena Williams turns up the glamor in stylish red dress as she poses against scenic backdrop

After retirement, Serena Williams is leaving no opportunity to showcase her fashion game. Every time she's on a vacation, she nails it with picture-perfect outfits. Her outfit on Monday (July 28) was no different.In her latest Instagram post, the 23-time Grand Slam champion wore a striking red ensemble. In the first slide of the post, which is a video, Williams can be seen basking in the glow of the sunset, soaking in the golden hour from what appears to be a luxury terrace overlooking a marina and mountainscape.She wore a flowing, layered red dress with a halter-neck cut and open-back design. She also had oversized black sunglasses on.&quot;Lady in Red... in Golden hour? Yes please.💃🏿&quot; Williams captioned the post.In another photo from the carousel, she was captured in a selfie taken by her friend Elaine Foran, who was also in a similar-looking red outfit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince stepping away from tennis in 2022 and welcoming her second daughter, Adira, Serena has often been seen enjoying her time off with family and friends.Serena Williams honored with Princess of Asturias Award for SportsOn Monday, Serena Williams was awarded the 2025 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. It is one of Spain’s most prestigious honors and comes with €50,000 prize and a ceremony in Oviedo led by Princess Leonor. The tennis legend joins Martina Navratilova, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, and Steffi Graf, who have received this honor.This Spanish honor is awarded to those individuals for their global contributions in various fields, including sports, arts, literature, and science. Williams' legendary tennis career, combined with her voice for equality, made her the perfect recipient for this honor.In another update, Serena Williams has taken on the role of Women’s Health Advisor for Ritual. She had gone through a pulmonary embolism and a branchial cyst following the birth of Olympia in 2017.&quot;I want other women to know: you’re not alone. Your body is always talking to you. Listen to it. Trust it,” she said, via People report.Using this platform, Serena Williams urges women to listen to their bodies, seek timely care, and reject the normalization of fatigue or pain.