PICTURES: Taylor Fritz exudes class in sharp black suit for BOSS photoshoot after Stuttgart triumph

Taylor Fritz suited up in black for a sleek photoshoot with sponsors BOSS after clinching the Stuttgart Open title. The American defeated home favorite Alexander Zverev in the final to win the tournament, also known as the BOSS Open.

On Sunday, June 15, Fritz faced World No. 3 Zverev in the final of the Stuttgart Open, an ATP 250 event on grass. The German was aiming for his first career title on the surface after falling short in two Halle finals, while the American was chasing his first title of the year.

Fritz, who reached the final without dropping a set, was clinical in his 6-3, 7-6(0) victory. This marked his fifth consecutive win over Zverev. The current World No. 4 has now defeated the German at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the ATP Finals in less than a year.

After capturing his fourth career title on grass, Fritz suited up in black and posed for a photoshoot with his trophy. The Stuttgart Open’s title sponsor, BOSS, which also sponsors Fritz, featured the American in the stylish shoot.

Taylor Fritz's Instagram Story | Instagram @taylor_fritz

Fritz started his season strongly with a triumph at the United Cup. However, multiple early losses followed for the American, whose best finish was a semifinal at the Miami Open before his Stuttgart win. Now, he holds a 21-10 record with almost $2 million earned in prize money.

Taylor Fritz begins grass swing with a title after a disappointing clay season

Taylor Fritz with the BOSS OPEN 2025 trophy - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz capped off a perfect start to the grass season by clinching the Stuttgart Open title with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(0) win over Alexander Zverev in the final. The American, who endured a disappointing clay season with a 3-4 record, earned his first title of the year on grass.

"It was not so great a clay season, so to come here and start the grass season off perfectly, I am super happy to get the title and to do it here," Fritz said after the match (via ATPTour.com).

Zverev, visibly frustrated after his fifth straight loss to Fritz, took a playful jab during the trophy ceremony.

"Please stay away from me," he said to laughter from the crowd. "Don’t come to Germany anymore."

He even joked that he was "f**king tired of him," highlighting the recent one-sided nature of their rivalry.

Fritz will now turn his attention to the Queen's Club event in London, where he will take on Corentin Moutet. Meanwhile, Zverev will face Marcos Giron in Halle.

