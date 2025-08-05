PICTURES: Venus Williams in turns up the glamor in stylish designer looks for Marie Claire UK photoshoot

A week after her return to competitive tennis at the DC Open, Venus Williams did a photoshoot for Marie Claire UK, while also talking about family, fashion, and health with the editorial. Williams returned to the court after a 16-month hiatus due to a surgery to remove fibroids and a large focal adenomyoma in the muscle of her uterus.The editorial, shot by photographer Silvia Draz, captures Williams in an array of commanding looks. In the opening image of the editorial, the seven-time Grand Slam champion exuded elegance in a vibrant, textured red gown with a plunging neckline and an oversized belt. The coat, belt, and shoes in the outfit were all from Balenciaga.In another shot, Williams donned a graphic-print coat paired with a structured handbag. The jacket, sweater, shirt, tie, and handbag were all from Thom Browne. Moreover, Williams also shot in a Stella McCartney outfit, a mini snake-print dress, and patent leather knee-high boots.&quot;On a mission to elevate ✨ @marieclaireuk,&quot; Williams wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's next for Venus Williams after her triumphant return?Venus Williams returned to professional tennis at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, DC, last month. After defeating 22-year-old Peyton Stearns in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, Williams became the second-oldest woman after Martina Navratilova to win a WTA Tour-level singles match. However, she fell in the second round to Magdalena Freçh, 6-2, 6-2.&quot;I had so much fun,&quot; Williams said in her post-match press conference. &quot;Definitely not the result I wanted, but still a learning experience. The part about sport in life is that you never stop learning.&quot;I got to play a lot of matches here and definitely was a plus. The fans in D.C. are just epic. I couldn't have been happier with my first week back.&quot;Up next, Venus Williams has earned a singles wild-card for the Cincinnati Open. She promised to do better in Cincinnati.“Yeah, the fans there are epic too. It’s going to be amazing. There’s so many learnings to take from,” Williams said. “I know exactly what I need to work on, where I can improve. The good news is I’m always in control of the point. The important part is to put the ball in.&quot;So this is one thing I didn’t do today. Was I in control? Absolutely. Will I be in control of most of my matches? Most likely, yes. That’s the place I want to be, so I’m putting myself in that position. That’s what counts.&quot;Apart from that, Venus Williams has also been given a wild card entry for the mixed doubles draw at the 2025 US Open. She'll be partnering with Reilly Opelka for the two-day schedule starting on Aug. 19.