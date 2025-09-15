PICTURES: Zheng Qinwen turns up the glamor in high-fashion outfits in latest photoshoot for top fashion magazine

Zheng Qinwen was recently featured on the cover of ELLE China's October 2025 edition. The Chinese star donned several different outfits during her photoshoot, which marked the 80th anniversary of the famous magazine.Qinwen, ranked ninth in the world, hasn't played on the WTA Tour since undergoing elbow surgery two months ago. At the time, the 22-year-old was struggling with her form, which included back-to-back losses in the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships and the first round of Wimbledon.Although Zheng Qinwen has endured a few quiet months, her activity off the court has been the opposite if the pictures doing the rounds on Instagram are anything to go by. Earlier on Monday (September 15), the social media handle of IMG Tennis, which has managed the World No. 9 since her teenage years, posted a few pictures of their client from her latest ELLE China photoshoot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe outfits donned by the five-time WTA singles titlist are both eclectic and distinct in nature. While the Chinese was draped in a black lace dress in one picture, a sage green overcoat and a white ruffle long skirt was her go-to in another. Under the coat, the 5'10 star wore a white top that complemented her strong frame.ELLE's designers also offered Qinwen some other brave apparel choices on the occasion of her gracing their October cover, letting her wear a pastel colored long dress with black boots. The French-origin magazine was founded in 1945, and what better way to celebrate its 80th anniversary than to collaborate with one of the most stylish tennis players in recent history.Zheng Qinwen was enjoying a respectable season on WTA Tour before elbow injury setbackZheng Qinwen retrieves a ball at Wimbledon 2025 | Image Source: GettyIn the first five months of 2025, Zheng Qinwen displayed good form with a 19-9 win/loss record and over $1.5 million in prize money earnings to boot. The 22-year-old notably had a good European claycourt swing, recording one semifinal appearance at the Italian Open, where she endured a tough three-set defeat to Coco Gauff, and a quarterfinal run at the French Open.Before her campaign on the red dirt, the Chinese star also made it to the last eight in Indian Wells, Miami, and Charleston. While many of her fans were bogged down by her US Open withdrawal, they can breathe a sigh of relief as she is set to make her comeback at the China Open later this month. She will be eager to improve upon her result of reaching the semifinals of her home tournament in 2024.