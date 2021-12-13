"Pierre-Hugues Herbert could put his season in danger by being unvaccinated" - Nicolas Mahut after doubles partner's Australian Open withdrawal

Nicolas Mahut feels Pierre-Hugues Herbert may "seriously complicate" his 2022 season by choosing not to be vaccinated after the Frenchman withdrew from the Australian Open. Mahut declared, though, that he respects his doubles partner's choice.

Herbert became the first player to announce he would miss the Australian Open in January due to his "personal choice" to remain unvaccinated. The Melbourne Grand Slam requires all players to have been double vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete.

The 30-year-old won the 2019 Australian Open men's doubles title with partner Mahut. The pair, who have won the men's doubles Career Grand Slam together, claimed the ATP Finals title in Turin last month.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Mahut revealed Herbert had told him of his decision to remain unvaccinated in October. The 39-year-old added that his fellow countryman understands the consequences of his decision beyond just the Australian Open.

"He had already started his reflection during the last US Open," Mahut said. "He told me his decision at the time of the Antwerp tournament (in October). He does not want to be vaccinated, at least now, and he measures the consequences of his decision. He is well aware that this could seriously complicate his season. The question arises in particular for the trip to Indian Wells and Miami."

The 39-year-old, who has been vaccinated, asserted he does not judge others over their vaccination status and said he respects Herbert's decision.

"I am not on the side of people who judge and who say that it is good or that it is bad. I respect his decision," Mahut continued. “I didn’t make that choice, I got vaccinated very early on, but I totally understand. It’s a very personal choice."

Mahut went on to admit his doubles partner's choice could have a detrimental impact on his year due to the possibility of vaccine mandates being in place in various countries.

"I do not know to what extent he will hold his convictions," Mahut added. "To what extent it risks undermining him and preventing him from carrying out his job. When I say that I refuse to go play in China to support Peng Shuai, it’s easy, it doesn’t impact my season. He, on the other hand, can put his season in danger."

Nicolas Mahut "can't imagine" Pierre-Hugues Herbert playing other vaccine-mandated events after Australian Open withdrawal

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert celebrate after winning the 2021 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Nicolas Mahut has revealed he will partner fellow Frenchman Fabrice Martin in the men's doubles event at the 2022 Australian Open.

"For [the Australian Open], it's simple: I'm going to team up with Fabrice Martin," Mahut said. "He was looking for a partner. We had already played together in Antwerp, where we won the tournament. If I don't play with Pierre-Hugues, I wanted a partner with whom we are efficient but above all with whom I am sure to have a good time. Fabrice ticks all the boxes."

Mahut then admitted Herbert's vaccination status complicates his plans for the rest of the season, while highlighting Indian Wells and Miami as events where vaccination could be mandatory. The 39-year-old does not expect Herbert to feature at such tournaments given his decision to miss the Australian Open.

"For the rest, it is more vague," Mahut added. "Maybe we'll play an indoor tournament with Pierre-Hugues in February. For Indian Wells and Miami, it will depend on the vaccination conditions. But I can't imagine Pierre-Hugues skipping the Australian Open, then giving up his deep convictions to go play in Indian Wells and Miami. We will talk about all of this in the coming days. "

