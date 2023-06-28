Veteran tennis star Venus Williams flaunted her dazzling pink hair as she trained in her gym ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 41-year-old received a wildcard to compete in the 2023 edition of the world's oldest and arguably most prestigious tennis tournament, the Wimbledon Championships. The American is joined by current British No. 1 Katie Boulter, and two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina, among others.

Retired tennis great Martina Navratilova also supported Wimbledon's decision to grant Venus Williams a wildcard for the Grand Slam.

"Ditto. A no brainer," Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, June 28, Williams posted a few pictures of herself training in the gym in London, a week ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

"Pink hair don’t care," the former World No. 1 captioned her Instagram post, flaunting her dazzling pink hair.

Venus Williams has had a rough start to the grass-court swing of the season. The veteran, who is currently ranked No. 554 in the world, has won just one match in the grass court so far. In the Libema Open, the American lost to Celine Naef, a wildcard entrant, in the first round.

Plying her trade at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, the 41-year-old beat Italy's Camila Giorgi as she held onto her nerves to win a thriller. However, the American then lost to former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the tournament.

Venus Williams won five Wimbledon singles titles

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

One of the most decorated players of all time, Venus Williams has won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles in her career. Partnering with her sister, Serena Williams, Venus won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including six at Wimbledon.

A former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles, Williams clinched the Wimbledon singles title five times. She made her Wimbledon debut in 1997. Williams lifted her maiden Wimbledon title in 2000, beating Lindsay Davenport in the final. She secured her second consecutive title in 2000, besting Justine Henin in the summit clash.

Making her third consecutive appearance in the final, she lost the 2002 title to her younger sister, Serena Williams. In 2004, Venus Williams' fourth consecutive final appearance, she once again lost to her sister in the final. Williams clinched her third Wimbledon title in six years when she beat Davenport in the 2005 final.

The then World No. 31 lifted her fourth title in 2007. Up against Marion Bartoli, the American beat her, 6-4, 6-1, to win the final. She won her fifth and last Wimbledon trophy in 2008 when she defeated Serena, 7-5, 6-4 in the summit clash.

