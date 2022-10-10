"Pink was right!!!" - Martina Navratilova reacts to musician Pink's opinion of Kanye West

Former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova gave her reaction to American singer Pink's tweet about rapper Kanye West in 2009.

The singer described West as "a piece of sh**" and the tweet recently caught attention after the rapper made a return to Twitter following a two-year suspension. Shortly after his return, West made a controversial tweet that was flagged as being anti-Semitic by the social media platform and was subsequently banned once again.

"Kanye west is the biggest piece of sh** on earth. Quote me," tweeted Pink.

A verified Twitter user by the name of Shauna reposted the tweet earlier today, in which she captioned, "Pink knew. she always knew".

Navratilova added her response to the tweet, stating that she "never fell for him either."

"Pink was right!!! I never fell for him either…" tweeted Navratilova.

The 18-time Major winner has been very active on Twitter and has been vocal about socio-political issues since her playing days. The 65-year-old began her professional career back in 1974 and retired in 2006 after winning the mixed doubles title at the 2006 US Open partnering with Bob Bryan. She ended her career after an impressive 32 years on the tennis tour.

"Not like the rest of us" - Martina Navratilova reveals who was on the same flight with her heading to Miami

Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open - Day 13

Czech-American tennis icon Martina Navratilova was on a flight back to Miami from New York on Wednesday when she noticed that former American President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was on the same flight as her.

The 65-year-old explained that Ivanka Trump was sitting in the front row and was waiting to use the bathroom like the other passengers but was met by police upon her arrival in Miami to be escorted.

"Just flew back to Miami from New York and who sits in the first row but Ivanka!!! She did have to wait to go to the bathroom like the rest of us, but then was met at the gate by 4 police and 2 carts. Not like the rest of us. Our tax dollars at work," tweeted Navratilova.

The nine-time Wimbledon champion is an active Twitter user and has been known to frequently share her views on a variety of topics not always related to tennis. Despite her retirement from the sport in 2006, the tennis icon continues to be involved in the sport as a commentator.

