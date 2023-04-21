Playing against Carlos Alcaraz is a lot similar to playing against the Big-3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, feels Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The two Spaniards will meet in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Barcelona Open on Friday. While Alcaraz put down Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets in the Round of 16 in straight sets, Davidovich Fokina did the same to Emil Ruusuvuori.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, the World No. 38 lavished praise on his slightly younger compatriot, opining that the way to play against Alcaraz is not to focus on the long-term but to take it point by point.

"It's like you have to play against the 'Big-3'. It has been shown that Carlos Alcaraz is at the level he wants and it is a matter of being focused on each point and not having a long-term vision, but rather going to each point, playing and enjoying," Davidovich Fokina said.

While the Barcelona clash is set to be the duo's first meeting on tour, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina revealed that he and Carlos Alcaraz knew each other quite well and expected, therefore, to have a great game against the World No. 2.

“We know each other quite a bit. It will be a match that will have a very good battle. [Carlos Alcaraz] is younger than me, but we both come very hungry, we want to do our best. I know that he is at a good level and I am feeling much better on the track and I am going to do my best," he said. "With Carlos it will be a good game. We are both good players. He is at a great level and I am feeling better on clay. It's going to be a great match."

"I have learned it and I know how to handle it" - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on the expectations of playing at home prior to his Carlos Alcaraz meeting

During the interaction, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina also touched upon his poor results playing in Spain in the past, admitting that competing at home puts a lot of stress on him.

However, the 23-year-old believes he has gotten better at dealing with it and hopes that he will fare better when he takes on another home hope in the form of Carlos Alcaraz in the Barcelona Open quarterfinals.

“Yes, it is true that I always had high expectations playing at home. I put a lot of stress on myself, so it has been seen that neither in Madrid nor in Barcelona have I ever had good results," Davidovich Fokina said. "It is an apprenticeship that has taken me 2 or 3 years. I have learned it and I know how to handle it”.

