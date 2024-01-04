"Playing with the GOAT is pretty memorable" - James Blake looks back at Serena Williams and his victorious Hopman Cup campaign

James Blake and Serena Williams led Team USA to victory at the 2003 Hopman Cup, and the former recently looked back at the tournament.

The 2003 Hopman Cup was played at the Burswood Entertainment Complex in Perth, Australia. Blake and Williams represented the USA at the event, which also featured hosts Australia, Belgium, Spain, Paraguay, Uzbekistan, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Italy.

Serena Williams remained undefeated in the competition and alongside Blake, led the USA to its second Hopman Cup title. The duo downed Australia's Alicia Molik and Lleyton Hewitt in singles and mixed doubles ties.

James Blake looked back at the triumph on its 21st anniversary on January 4. He dubbed Williams the greatest of all time and thanked her for the memorable time in Perth.

"That was a fun week. Playing with the GOAT is pretty memorable. Thank you @serenawilliams," Blake wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

En route to the title, Williams bettered Uzbekistan's Iroda Tulyaganova, Spain's Virginia Ruano Pascual and Belgium's Kim Clijsters. Blake, meanwhile, overcame Uzbekistan's Oleg Ogorodov and Spain's Tommy Robredo but lost to Belgium's Xavier Malisse.

Blake went on to defend the title at the 2004 Hopman Cup, but this time it was alongside Lindsay Davenport.

Serena Williams to be inducted into the 2024 National Women’s Hall of Fame

Serena Williams has become a global ambassador for not only women's tennis but female sports in general. The 42-year-old won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which is the most by any female tennis player in the Open Era. She won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as well and is the only player to complete a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

Moreover, Williams also raised the American flag high in international competitions. She won the singles gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and partnered with elder sister Venus Williams to win doubles gold medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

Apart from tennis, the former World No. 1 has also been a passionate advocate for women's rights, social justice and equality throughout her life.

Serena Williams' outstanding achievements will be recognized when she is inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame, which celebrates the achievements of women in different fields, in March 2024.

Williams will be among 10 women who will be honored at a ceremony in Seneca Falls, New York. She will become the third female tennis player to be inducted after Althea Gibson and Billie Jean King.

