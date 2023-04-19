British tennis player Liam Broady recently gave an interview with CLAY in Doha, where he discussed his experience playing against Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open.

Broady, who lost the encounter in straight sets, described the match as "good fun" but also "stressful," given the intensity of the crowd and Kyrgios' unpredictable playing style.

The Brit noted that playing against Kyrgios can often feel like a practice match, with moments of relaxation followed by sudden bursts of focus and skill.

"It was good fun, stressful, the crowd was crazy, obviously Nick is pretty crazy in a tennis court as well. Sometimes it doesn’t feel like a tennis match to play with him, it can feel almost like a practice, because the way he plays makes you relax and then he plays really good and focus, and then he drops again," Liam Broady said.

Broady went on to describe the experience of playing against Kyrgios as a game of "cat and mouse." Despite the challenges, Broady found the experience to be a positive one, stating that it was a fantastic opportunity to learn how to handle such an intense environment.

"Is like playing a bit of cat & mouse. It was a fantastic experience for me, and I think it was good to face a crowd so strongly for the other player." Liam Broady added.

Broady believes that matches like these are important for players like him, who are lower-ranked and are looking to make their mark in the sport in the big stage.

"It was great to maybe learn how to handle it and deal with it yourself. Specially to someone who is my sort of ranking. Biggest matches are in that sort of environment," Broady said.

"Everyone is so professional and focused": Liam Broady on mixed gender events

Liam Broady at Wimbledon 2022

Liam Broady also discussed the topic of mixed-gender events in the interview, noting that there is more interaction between players of different genders in junior and future events. However, at the ATP and WTA level, he felt everyone was more professional and focused, resulting in less interaction.

"When you are younger in the juniors, and in the future when in mixed events everybody interacts more, but in ATP and WTA level everyone is so professional and so focused. There’s no much interactions," Liam Broady said.

As a result, Broady believes that most male and female players prefer to have separate events to avoid issues with practice courts, schedules, and other logistical matters that may arise.

"I think lots of both of the guys and girls prefer to have events separated, because then there are no issues with the practice courts, schedules, and stuff like this. Just for a matter of the preparation," Broady added.

