"Please give Carlos Alcaraz an ounce of the attention that he deserves" - Fans react to Jannik Sinner bumping into Spaniard during ATP Finals practice

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's recent meeting at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, has tennis fans demanding the latter give the Spaniard a little more attention than he did.

Alcaraz and Sinner are readying themselves at Pala Alpitour arena in Turin for their debut appearance at the year-end championships.

The Spaniard recently held a practice session with Brazil's Joao Fonseca on Practice Court 1 ahead of the ATP Finals.

Notably, Sinner was slated to start his training with Gonzalo Bueno at the same court as soon as Alcaraz's session ended. The Italian crossed paths with the Spaniard as he was wrapping up his session.

The duo interacted for a brief period and walked away from each other. Carlos Alcaraz, however, was later captured looking back at Sinner with a smile. The moment has encouraged tennis buffs on the internet to hilariously speculate that the World No. 2 yearned to spend more time with his rival, who looked uninterested. A fan wrote:

"Bro moved on to another guy and Charlie is still smiling back like that"

Another fan chimed in saying:

"Sinner please give Carlitos an ounce of the attention that he deserves lol."

A third fan opined the duo's rivalry will top the iconic Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer feud.

"These two are going to make Fedal look like mud"

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Carlos Alcaraz on his rivalry with Jannik Sinner: "It could be great if it’s like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer"

Carlos Alcaraz recently stated that if his budding rivalry with Italy's Jannik Sinner pans out like the one between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, it would be a dream come true.

Federer and Nadal played a total of 40 matches against each other before the former retired in September 2022. Speaking to Tennis TV in October, Alcaraz stated:

“Well, honestly, it could be great if it’s like Rafa and Roger. It would be the dream of ourselves and of course from the tennis fans I think. But I don’t know. Rafa and Roger, Roger and [Novak] Djokovic, Djokovic and Rafa, whatever it is"

Alcaraz further admitted to undergoing a different experience whenever he's taken on Sinner on the court. He said:

“We [Alcaraz and Sinner] have a good rivalry honestly. I’m a guy who doesn’t want to lose in every match but obviously against him, as I said, it’s different. I feel different."

"So every time that I beat him or I lose against him is kind of different for me. But it’s something that I learn from every match that we’ve played against each other," Alcaraz added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to date have locked horns with each other seven times with the latter leading the head-to-head 4-3.