"Please please Rafa, preserve yourself for Roland Garros" - Tennis fans express concern as Rafael Nadal limps to loss against Denis Shapovalov at Italian Open

Rafael Nadal's road to Roland Garros suffered a major roadblock when he suffered a rib injury at Indian Wells that forced him to stay on the sidelines for a month, and things haven't been the same ever since.

After missing the first two tournaments of the European clay swing (Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open), the Spaniard returned to action at the Madrid Open where he fell in the quarterfinals to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Mallorcan fell one round sooner at the Italian Open this week, succumbing to a shock defeat against Denis Shapovalov in the third round. Despite taking the first set 6-1, the Canadian stepped up his game to take the next two 7-5 and 6-2 and pulled off his biggest upset to date.

@denis_shapo | @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI22 Shapovalov solves the Rafa riddleHe stuns Nadal 1-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the Rome QFs! Shapovalov solves the Rafa riddle 🙌He stuns Nadal 1-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the Rome QFs!@denis_shapo | @InteBNLdItalia | #IBI22 https://t.co/WaWhUn70ko

With the loss, the World No. 4 is in line to be seeded fifth at the French Open, meaning that he might have to face defending champion Novak Djokovic as early as the quarterfinals.

But more than his chances at Roland Garros, it was the way in which the former World No. 1 capitulated that had his fans worried on social media. Nadal was visibly limping in the third set and exhibited none of the characteristic hustling that has become synonymous with him.

Whether it was merely old age catching up with him, a lack of match practice in the preceding weeks or the persistent foot injury, fans on Twitter were quick to express their concern for his well-being.

Owen @tennisnation The reality is that the foot has gotten between him and a lot of wins, which is a shame. Nadal is such a key part of the tour, and has been for so long, what with him participating in an all-time-great match practically every year. The reality is that the foot has gotten between him and a lot of wins, which is a shame. Nadal is such a key part of the tour, and has been for so long, what with him participating in an all-time-great match practically every year.

Owen @tennisnation It’s very difficult, but it’s probably better to appreciate the moments when he can manage the pain than to wonder about the what-ifs (of which there are many, as wild as that is to say about one of the GOATs). It’s very difficult, but it’s probably better to appreciate the moments when he can manage the pain than to wonder about the what-ifs (of which there are many, as wild as that is to say about one of the GOATs).

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey @RafaelNadal has made my job an absolute joy to do these past 16 years. The memories he has created along with his great rivals will,apart from my family,be the greatest experience of my life. I don’t want it ever to be the end but before it is thank you Rafa. You are a legend @RafaelNadal has made my job an absolute joy to do these past 16 years. The memories he has created along with his great rivals will,apart from my family,be the greatest experience of my life. I don’t want it ever to be the end but before it is thank you Rafa. You are a legend

AR @BuggyWhipFH I think some Nadal fans live in delusion. We can’t win everything in his condition. Just accept it. Let’s just wish Rafa good health and even a chance to finish tournaments healthy is enough for me now after AO. Then every now and then he wins a title. Happy days. Get well soon! I think some Nadal fans live in delusion. We can’t win everything in his condition. Just accept it. Let’s just wish Rafa good health and even a chance to finish tournaments healthy is enough for me now after AO. Then every now and then he wins a title. Happy days. Get well soon!

Belladonna of Chadness @skylviaplath it's terribly sad to see someone's body break down. it was tragic to see it happen to roger, it's tragic with rafa, and it will be tragic when it happens to novak. which it will, bc this sport is brutal on the body. show some empathy, pls. none of the big 3 deserve that pain. it's terribly sad to see someone's body break down. it was tragic to see it happen to roger, it's tragic with rafa, and it will be tragic when it happens to novak. which it will, bc this sport is brutal on the body. show some empathy, pls. none of the big 3 deserve that pain.

Casual_Observer2022 @Cas_Observer22 @VivaFernando Today's match was a microcosm of his career. We should enjoy what is left. Rafa gave his and won so much in spite of his foot problem that led to a host of other injuries. I can't think of a single athlete that has achieved what he has with the injuries throughout his career. @VivaFernando Today's match was a microcosm of his career. We should enjoy what is left. Rafa gave his and won so much in spite of his foot problem that led to a host of other injuries. I can't think of a single athlete that has achieved what he has with the injuries throughout his career.

Despite all this, most fans were unanimous in their praise of Denis Shapovalov for the way he played against the seasoned veteran. Up next, the World No. 16 will lock horns with Casper Ruud, making for a blockbuster quarter-final encounter.

Vansh @vanshv2k Much of the focus will be on Nadal’s fitness, but we must also remember to credit Shapovalov. Nadal was playing well in set 1, but Denis never lost belief and he did start to change his tactics in the second set. Serving from a wide positions, & improving his rally tolerance. Much of the focus will be on Nadal’s fitness, but we must also remember to credit Shapovalov. Nadal was playing well in set 1, but Denis never lost belief and he did start to change his tactics in the second set. Serving from a wide positions, & improving his rally tolerance.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Was all set to make a joke about how Andy Murray beat Denis Shapovalov when Rafael Nadal couldn't but now that Nadal's injured, I realise that would make me look like a right old bastard and so all I'll say is get well soon, Rafa. Was all set to make a joke about how Andy Murray beat Denis Shapovalov when Rafael Nadal couldn't but now that Nadal's injured, I realise that would make me look like a right old bastard and so all I'll say is get well soon, Rafa. 💕

Rafael Nadal will head into Roland Garros without a clay title to his name this year

Despite his brilliant start to the season, Rafael Nadal hasn't won a single clay tournament

For what feels like the first time in forever, Rafael Nadal will show up at the French Open without a clay title to his name. In fact, this is the first time since 2004 where the Mallorcan has not reached at least the semifinals of a clay Masters 1000 event. Back then, the World No. 4 played in none of the three tournaments (Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome).

In 2020, when the COVID pandemic messed with scheduling, the 35-year-old only played at the Italian Open, falling in the quarterfinals. In 2015, the Spaniard reached the final in Madrid and the semifinals in Monte-Carlo but did not win either. It is also the first time since the 2012 Madrid Masters that the former World No. 1 has lost before the quarterfinals in a clay Masters 1000 tournament.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala