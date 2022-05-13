"Please please Rafa, preserve yourself for Roland Garros" - Tennis fans express concern as Rafael Nadal limps to loss against Denis Shapovalov at Italian Open

Rafael Nadal's road to Roland Garros suffered a major roadblock when he suffered a rib injury at Indian Wells that forced him to stay on the sidelines for a month, and things haven't been the same ever since.
After missing the first two tournaments of the European clay swing (Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open), the Spaniard returned to action at the Madrid Open where he fell in the quarterfinals to Carlos Alcaraz.
The Mallorcan fell one round sooner at the Italian Open this week, succumbing to a shock defeat against Denis Shapovalov in the third round. Despite taking the first set 6-1, the Canadian stepped up his game to take the next two 7-5 and 6-2 and pulled off his biggest upset to date.
With the loss, the World No. 4 is in line to be seeded fifth at the French Open, meaning that he might have to face defending champion Novak Djokovic as early as the quarterfinals.
But more than his chances at Roland Garros, it was the way in which the former World No. 1 capitulated that had his fans worried on social media. Nadal was visibly limping in the third set and exhibited none of the characteristic hustling that has become synonymous with him.
Whether it was merely old age catching up with him, a lack of match practice in the preceding weeks or the persistent foot injury, fans on Twitter were quick to express their concern for his well-being.
"The reality is that the foot has gotten between him and a lot of wins, which is a shame. Nadal is such a key part of the tour, and has been for so long, what with him participating in an all-time-great match practically every year," one fan wrote.
"I don’t like to see a hobbling Nadal. He refuses to retire. He’s limping quite badly.. please please Rafa preserve yourself for Roland Garros," another fan wrote.
"[He] can’t win everything in his condition. Just accept it. Let’s just wish Rafa good health and even a chance to finish tournaments healthy is enough for me now after AO. Then every now and then he wins a title. Happy days. Get well soon!" one user posted.
"It's terribly sad to see someone's body break down. It was tragic to see it happen to Roger, it's tragic with Rafa, and it will be tragic when it happens to Novak. Which it will, because this sport is brutal on the body. Show some empathy, please. None of the big 3 deserve that pain," another user lamented.
Despite all this, most fans were unanimous in their praise of Denis Shapovalov for the way he played against the seasoned veteran. Up next, the World No. 16 will lock horns with Casper Ruud, making for a blockbuster quarter-final encounter.
"Much of the focus will be on Nadal’s fitness, but we must also remember to credit Shapovalov. Nadal was playing well in set 1, but Denis never lost belief and he did start to change his tactics in the second set. Serving from a wide positions, & improving his rally tolerance," one account tweeted.
Rafael Nadal will head into Roland Garros without a clay title to his name this year
For what feels like the first time in forever, Rafael Nadal will show up at the French Open without a clay title to his name. In fact, this is the first time since 2004 where the Mallorcan has not reached at least the semifinals of a clay Masters 1000 event. Back then, the World No. 4 played in none of the three tournaments (Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome).
In 2020, when the COVID pandemic messed with scheduling, the 35-year-old only played at the Italian Open, falling in the quarterfinals. In 2015, the Spaniard reached the final in Madrid and the semifinals in Monte-Carlo but did not win either. It is also the first time since the 2012 Madrid Masters that the former World No. 1 has lost before the quarterfinals in a clay Masters 1000 tournament.