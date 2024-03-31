Chris Evert urging Danielle Collins to reconsider retirement after her 2024 Miami Open triumph has left tennis fans irritated.

Collins defeated No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 6-3, in the Miami Open final on Saturday, March 30, to clinch her first-ever WTA 1000 title. The American prevailed in a tight opening set and closed out the encounter in just over two hours after a relatively straightforward second set.

Collins had already confirmed her retirement from professional tennis at the end of the year as she hopes to start a family. The American dismissed questions about reconsidering her plans following her title win.

"No, I'm not. Thank you, though," Collins said in her post-match press conference.

Chris Evert, in her congratulatory message to Collins, also urged her compatriot to reconsider her decision.

"A big Hug and Congratulations to Danielle Collins in winning the #Miami Open. Spectacular play throughout the whole tournament....but....Are you really sure you want to retire?," Chris Evert wrote on X.

Fans on social media were annoyed by Evert's comments. One fan requested the 18-time Grand Slam champion to respect Collins' decision.

"Really? She's asked repeatedly not to be questioned about this. She was fantastic but please respect her decision," the fan wrote.

Another fan deemed Evert's question "insensitive" given how Collins has been clear about her decision.

"I think that a very insensitive question right now, as Danielle has made it very clear why she's doing this and how [she's] feeling about it," their tweet read.

A third user urged people to stop the disputes surrounding Collins' retirement plans and enjoy her game while she is still playing.

"Why are there so many comments questioning her decision? She has a deeply personal health issue and she's choosing her future family. This is a big deal and we should respect her and enjoy her whilst she's still playing," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Danielle Collins on retirement questions: "I feel like all these questions are coming from a good place"

Danielle Collins at the 2022 Miami Open

Danielle Collins respected questions being asked about her retirement plans as she felt that such queries stemmed from people's desire to continue seeing her play on the tour.

"I feel like all of these questions are coming from such a good place, because I feel like a lot of people would like to continue seeing me play well," Collins said at the presser.

Collins had a stellar run at the Miami Open, dropping just a single set throughout the tournament.

The former Australian Open runner-up defeated Bernarda Pera, Anastasia Potapova, Elina Avanesyan, Sorana Cirstea, Caroline Garcia, and Ekaterina Alexandrova before coming out on top against Elena Rybakina in Saturday's final.

Danielle Collins will next be in action at the Charleston Open, where she faces Paula Badosa in the first round.

