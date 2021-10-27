"Don't start this thing of me against Stefanos, I have nothing against him" - Alexander Zverev after Vienna 1R win

Alexander Zverev has insisted he has a "very good relationship" with World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Following his 6-2, 7-5 win over Filip Krajinovic in the first round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Tuesday, second seed Zverev was asked by the press to share his thoughts on the best hardcourt players at the moment.

The German, who has won three hardcourt titles this year, including Olympic gold, named himself along with Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev as the three best players on the surface.

"If I have to make a ranking based on hard courts," he said. "I would say Djokovic, Medvedev and me".

2019 ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was a surprising omission from the list. Although the Greek is in the midst of a career-best season, his biggest results have come on clay. Perhaps that's why the Cincinnati Masters champion felt the need to keep Tsitsipas off the list.

Zverev was, however, quick to shoot down any controversy regarding not naming the Greek. The German urged the media not to blow up his comments, emphasizing that he has "nothing against" Tsitsipas.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm not taking Tsitsipas out of it," said Zverev. "Please don't start this thing of me against Stefanos, I'm in very good relationship with Stef right now and I have nothing against him".

Alexander Zverev had hit out at Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this year

Both Alexander Zverev (L) & Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) were a part of the victorious Team Europe at the Laver Cup 2021

Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have had an intense rivalry right from their early days on the tour. But rather than their tennis, it's been their comments directed at one another that have made headlines this season.

During their semifinal match in Cincinnati, Zverev accused Tsitsipas of receiving coaching on the phone during an extended toilet break. Zverev didn't stop there and commented on the situation during the US Open after Andy Murray criticized Tsitsipas' long toilet breaks.

Zverev joked in his first-round presser that the Monte-Carlo Masters champion goes to a "magical place" during his time away from the court.

He even went to the extent of insinuating that Adrian Mannarino's back might have got stiff due to Tsitsipas' long break during their second-round clash at the US Open, leading to the Frenchman's poor performance in the fourth set.

Having been so vocal about Tsitsipas in the recent past, Zverev unsurprisingly had to make an extra effort to clarify that the two have now buried the hatchet.

