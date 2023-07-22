"Poland shouldn't be allowed to hold any tournaments" - Tennis fans slam Warsaw for denying entry to Russia's Vera Zvonareva

Poland denying entry to the country to Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva didn't go well with tennis fans on social media.
The 38-year-old was on the list of players for the 2023 Warsaw Open tournament starting on Monday, July 24. When the Russian tried to get into the country, she was denied entry, with the ministry saying the following in a statement:
"The Border Guard prevented a Russian tennis player from entering Poland. Vera Zvonareva, using a visa issued by France, tried to get into our country on a flight from Belgrade to Warsaw."
Tennis fans were quick to support the former World No. 2, reacting negatively towards Warsaw and its decision to deny the Russian.
"Poland really shouldn't be allowed to hold any tournaments on tour right now if this is the case with the visas," a fan wrote on Twitter.
"I feel bad for Vera as an individual, she always seems like a sweet and sensitive soul. She's been pretty vocally anti-war," another fan added.
There were positive reactions to Poland's decision, but they were in the minority. Fans mostly wanted to remind everyone that Zvonareva has openly been against the war in Ukraine.
"I’m so angry of this cause she is definity against war! But my country doesn't care! They don't care about a Russian speaking negatively and openly about the war! I’m so sad of it," a fan said emphatically.
Here are some more reactions:
WTA reacts to Poland denying entry Vera Zvonareva
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) reacted with a statement on the news of Poland denying entry to Russia's Vera Zvonareva, prior to the 2023 Warsaw Open.
Zvonareva tried to enter Poland with a French visa, first from Belgrade and then from Podgorica but was denied both times.
The WTA is aware of the situation involving Vera Zvonareva in Warsaw. The safety and well-being of all players is a top priority of the WTA. Vera has departed Poland and we will be evaluating the issue further with the event," the statement by WTA read.
This isn't the first time that a Russian tennis player has had problems entering Poland, as Vitalia Diatchenko was denied entry to Poland's state-owned airline LOT earlier this year. Diatchenko was denied boarding a LOT flight departing from Cairo as she was traveling to Calvi in Corsica via Warsaw and Nice to play at a tournament.
The airline then stated that it "could not accept a citizen of the Russian Federation on its flight," citing the restrictions introduced by Poland's interior ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic and updated in March 2020 following the war in Ukraine.