Rafael Nadal fan Ben Stiller was at the Court Phillippe-Chatrier to watch the 2024 French Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 'Zoolander' actor and director was in attendance with his wife and daughter.

Third-seed Alcaraz was up against ninth-seed Tsitsipas in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash. The Spaniard had a 5-0 lead over the Greek in their head-to-head record before the match and Alcaraz extended it to 6-0 with a straight-sets win.

He won the first set comfortably and raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set. The Greek rallied late in the set to force a tiebreaker but Alcaraz came out as the winner. Tsitsipas could not give the Spaniard a strong fight in the third set and lost the match 3-6, 6-7(3), 4-6.

Stiller was in the crowd with his wife Christine Taylor and their daughter Ella. The official French Open X account posted a video of Stiller watching the quarterfinal match.

"Ben Stiller in the house 🏡"

In the video, the Nadal fan's expression was a serious one and many fans joked that he was hoping to watch a Nadal match.

"I know his delusional a*s bought that ticket thinking he was going to see rafa," one fan wrote.

"He misses Rafa," another fan wrote.

"Booked those tickets thinking he’d see rafa… i get it," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Stiller's presence in the crowd.

"Poor guy was hoping to see the GOAT RAFA!!" one fan wrote.

"I'm sure Ben Stiller bought this ticket believing he was going to see Nadal in this instance, zero proof but zero doubt," another fan wrote.

"Looks like he gonna cry," a third fan claimed.

"He looks bored lol," wrote yet another.

Ben Stiller expressed his support for Rafael Nadal following his French Open 2024 1R defeat

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 French Open.

14-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal was back in Paris to play the tournament after a year's hiatus. However, he faced an early exit against Alexander Zverev in the first round on May 27.

Ben Stiller took to his X account to show his support for the Spaniard.

"Still rooting for Rafa Nadal always," Stiller wrote.

Stiller and Nadal have known each other for a long time. The pair played as a doubles team in 2013 at the BNP Paribas Showdown. The pair was also hanging out in New York a few years ago and they had dinner along with Nadal's team.

