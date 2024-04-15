Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

Day 1 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 will feature the women's first-round matches.

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa will be in action against Russian youngster Diana Shnaider. Badosa has a 5-7 record so far this year and will be eager to get string some wins together. Shnaider, meanwhile, has already plowed through the qualifiers and will present Badosa with a stiff challenge. The pair have met twice in the past, with honors split equally.

2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova will also take center stage on day one in a blockbuster first-round encounter against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

Anastasia Potapova and Vera Zvonoreva are slated to take on fourth seeds Asia Muhammad and Aldila Sutjiadi in the first of the women's doubles main draw matches.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the order of play for Day 1 at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix:

Schedule for Day 1 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Center Court

Starting at 5:00 p.m. local time: exhibition match

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Paula Badosa vs (Q) Diana Shnaider

followed by: Veronika Kudermetova vs Barbora Krejcikova

Court 1

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (4) Asia Muhammad & Aldila Sutjiadi vs Anastasia Potapova & Vera Zvonareva

followed by: (Q) Sachia Vickery vs (Q) Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and India can catch live action from the tournament on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Germany - Eurosport

Canada - DAZN, TVA, & TSN

India - Tennis Channel

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 1 in Barcelona will kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on Pista Rafa Nadal and the other show courts. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Center Court Match Timings Court 1 Match Timings US/Canada April 15, 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET April 15, 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET UK April 15, 2024, 4:30 p.m. GMT April 15, 2024, 12:00 p.m. GMT India April 15, 2024, 10:00 p.m. IST April 15, 2024, 5:30 p.m. IST