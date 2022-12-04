"Positive times ahead" - Taylor Fritz and Patrick McEnroe extend their support to USMNT after exit from FIFA World Cup

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz extended his support to the US Men's National Soccer Team after their defeat to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Netherlands showcased their experience on the night, outclassing the US 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Fritz took to social media to compliment the US team on their performances during the World Cup, saying there were "positive times ahead."

"Honestly positive times ahead, I feel like we showed we belonged for the first time in a while @USMNT," tweeted Fritz.

Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 Honestly positive times ahead, I feel like we showed we belonged for the first time in a while @USMNT Honestly positive times ahead, I feel like we showed we belonged for the first time in a while @USMNT

Former World No. 1 in doubles Patrick McEnroe pointed out that the Dutch were a little better, but predicted that the young US team could be a "big threat" four years from now.

"The Dutch a bit better and experienced…but the USA right in there. 4 years from now…USA can be big threat. Youth of team a strength …but cost them today. Mistakes and huge missed opportunities," tweeted McEnroe.

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe The Dutch a bit better and experienced…but USA right in there. 4 years from now…USA can be big threat.



Youth of team a strength …but cost them today. Mistakes and huge missed opportunities The Dutch a bit better and experienced…but USA right in there. 4 years from now…USA can be big threat. Youth of team a strength …but cost them today. Mistakes and huge missed opportunities

"Feel like I could’ve been nominated for most improved" - Taylor Fritz on ATP award snub

Taylor Fritz returns a shot to Novak Djokovic at the 2022 ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz recently took to social media to express his disappointment at not being nominated for the ATP Most Improved Player award.

Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Maxime Cressy, and Jack Draper are the nominees in this category.

Fritz opined that while he might not have won the award, he should have at least been nominated.

"Feel like I could’ve been nominated for most improved.... not saying I should win it or anything crazy like that but maybe just a nom," he tweeted.

The 25-year-old had his career-best season on tour, winning titles in Indian Wells, Eastbourne, and Tokyo.

In a press conference at the ATP Finals, Fritz said he belonged in the top 10 and was looking forward to working hard and improving ahead of next season.

"I think that I've proved that I belong in the top 10," Fritz said. "I just need to keep working hard. Fortunately for me, I think there's a lot of positives to take out of this year. I finished where I did and I missed pretty much the whole clay court season, didn't have any training going into the beginning of the hard court season. I was dealing with injuries, and I still was able to produce a really solid year. I'm just excited to kind of get back to work, keep improving, next year look to cement my spot even more,." added Taylor Fritz.

Get Argentina vs Australia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes