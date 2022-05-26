Potential COVID scare at the French Open as defending champion Barbora Krejcikova & Marie Bouzkova test positive

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova crashed out of the 2022 French Open in the very first round, succumbing to a 6-1, 2-6, 3-6 loss against Diane Parry. The Czech was also the defending champion in the doubles category, partnering alongside compatriot Katerina Siniakova.

The duo were scheduled to take on Anna Kalinskaya and Dalma Galfi in their opener but the pair withdrew at the last minute. Barbora Krejcikova took to Instagram to reveal that she had tested positive for COVID, meaning that she has to quarantine herself for the time being and that she will be unable to play the match.

"I was looking forward to competing in doubles very much but unfortunately my time here at Roland Garros got cut short. Last night I started to feel bad and this morning I woke up with fever," Krejcikova wrote. "I decided to get tested for Covid and it came back positive. I am extremely sad that I won't be able to defend my title in doubles here, but on the positive side, I am glad I am injury free and can't wait to get healthy and back to training."

The 26-year-old was not the first player to test positive for COVID in the tournament, with Marie Bouzkova announcing the same news a few hours prior to Krejcikova. The Czech was scheduled to take on Elise Mertens in the third round, but withdrew from the singles match following her doubles encounter.

"Hi everyone, unfortunatelly, I tested positive for covid today for the first time, so I am withdrawing from both singles and doubles here in Paris. Hopefully I will start to feel better soon and get back on court," Bouzkova wrote on Twitter.

The back-to-back announcements have caused fans on social media to ring alarm bells, with many worried about the virus' potential to spread among other players in the coming days. For the record, France no longer has a vaccine mandate in place and even unvaccinated players have been allowed entry at the French Open this year.

There is only speculation at this point and there hasn't been any spread reported. However, considering the sheer number of people who come into contact with players during matches, the situation deserves to be monitored as closely as possible.

In cause for concern, Iga Swiatek practiced with Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open

What is even more concerning for tennis fans is the fact that Barbora Krejcikova practiced with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open earlier this week. It is possible that the World No. 2 contracted the COVID infection only after the practice session, but it is still a potential cause for worry.

The former French Open champion is slated to take on Alison Riske in the second round later today. So far, there haven't been any signs from the Pole's camp that she is less than fully fit for the encounter against the American. A win against Riske would pit Swiatek against either Danka Kovinic or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the third round.

