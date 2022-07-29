Prague Open 2022: Linda Noskova joins Coco Gauff as the only players born after 2004 to reach WTA-level semifinal

Following in the footsteps of Coco Gauff, Czech Republic's Linda Noskova became the second tennis player born after 2004 to reach a WTA-level semifinal. Noskova received a walkover against Nao Hibino in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Prague Open after the Japanese decided to retire with the score reading 6-3, 4-2 in favor of the former. In the semifinals, the 17-year-old will lock horns with compatriot Marie Bouzkova.

For the record, Noskova's predecessor Coco Gauff accomplished the feat when she bested top seed Kiki Bertens in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Linz Open in Austria in 2019. The World No. 11 was only 15 years of age at the time.

Gauff went on to win the title most unexpectedly, outpowering former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final. By doing so, she became the youngest WTA player to win a title since the Czech Republic’s Nicole Vaidisova, who triumphed at the Tashkent Open in 2004. Vaidisova also achieved the milestone as a 15-year-old.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 2 - Linda #Noskova is the second female player born after 2004 to reach a WTA-level semi-final, after Cori Gauff. Brightness. @WTA _insider 2 - Linda #Noskova is the second female player born after 2004 to reach a WTA-level semi-final, after Cori Gauff. Brightness.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/2nix8Dw0Nr

Coming back to Noskova, breaking records and making new ones is not something alien to the World No. 112. Earlier in June, the 17-year-old became the youngest qualifier at Roland Garros in 13 years, beating Anna Blinkova, Conny Perrin and Rebecca Sramkova to cement a place in her maiden Major tournament.

However, her journey at the French Open ended when she lost to reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu after stretching the Brit to three sets in her opener.

Coco Gauff had a dream run at the 2022 French Open

The American in action at Wimbledon 2022

Among her very best performances this year, the teenage American came up with a scintillating performance at Roland Garros, qualifying for the women's singles final. Unfortunately, she lost in straight sets against top seed Iga Swiatek.

The youngster also suffered another heartbreak in Paris, as she and her partner Jessica Pegula lost the doubles final in straight sets against Taylor Townsend and Madison Keys.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff shoutout to my uncle for starting the wave mid match shoutout to my uncle for starting the wave mid match 😂 https://t.co/vTddU2r1sh

Coco Gauff might not have crossed the final hurdle in either of these events, but she still has a lot of time to win her maiden Major title. The youngster will now look to be at her best in the upcoming North American hardcourt swing. The World No. 11 has won two career singles titles in her promising career so far and will look to continue her good showing for the rest of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Coco Gauff be able to go all the way in US Open? Yes No 0 votes so far