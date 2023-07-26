Serena Williams, soon-to-be mother of two, shared a glimpse of her pregnancy workout routine in a recent video. The 41-year-old athlete posted a video on YouTube detailing her fitness routine as she gears up for her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams, who retired from professional tennis after last year’s US Open, has been focusing on her off-court ventures and family life. She announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala, where she stunned in a custom Gucci dress. Her first child, a five-year-old daughter Olympia, often makes appearances on her social media posts.

In her latest YouTube video, titled “My Pregnancy Workout”, Williams revealed how she keeps her body and mind healthy during pregnancy. She also revealed some unique facts about pregnancy.

"I wanted to show you all how I am staying fit while being pregnant at the same time very difficult thing to do but I learned that when you're pregnant you burn so many calories as much as a triathlon athlete so I'm trying to take advantage of that and continue to burn those calories," she said.

Williams began her workout with hip-opening exercises to address tightness from pregnancy. She then incorporated cardio on the elliptical and treadmill machines, adding arm movements with light weights. Swimming served as a low-impact cardio option.

Next, she focused on leg and glute exercises like squats, leg lifts, and fire hydrants to support her growing belly. For her upper body, she performed arm exercises, including various hand positions.

Finally, core exercises like cat-cow and bird-dog helped stabilize her spine and pelvis, with a strong emphasis on proper breathing during the workout.

Serena Williams posted the video on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 25. The video also features daughter Olympia who adorably interrupts her workout routine.

“Olympia is my best friend” - Pregnant Serena Williams shares her belly care routine with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams and Olympia during the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams stated that she had a special method for maintaining the health of her baby bump.

The 41-year-old recently shared her "belly routine" to prevent stretch marks in an adorable video featuring her daughter, Olympia Ohanian.

On Saturday, July 15, Williams uploaded a video on her YouTube channel titled "My Belly Routine featuring Olympia." In the video, she demonstrated the products she applies to her belly every morning, including cocoa butter, shea butter, vitamin E oil, coconut oil, bio-oil, and belly masks.

Williams highlighted Olympia as her closest companion while discussing a recommendation from another close friend.

"People love it my best friend actually really loves it and she told me to get her some but, well, my other one of my other best friends, sorry, Olympia is my best friend," she added.

