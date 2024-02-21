"Pretty good at tennis huh?" - Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter jokingly teases Aussie as he reaches new career-high ranking

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend, Katie Boulter, recently reacted to the Australian's recent career-high ranking of No. 9 in the ATP rankings.

Boulter is currently Britain's No. 1 on the WTA rankings and has been dating Alex de Minaur since March 2020.

They have teamed up in mixed doubles on tour. The pair participated in the mixed doubles of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where they defeated John Peers and Storm Hunter in the first round. However, they lost to the pair of Joran Vliegen and Yafan Xu in the second round.

On Wednesday, De Minaur posted an image of himself on his Instagram page. He expressed his feelings about waking up to a new career-high ranking of No. 9 on the ATP Tour.

“Always amazing waking up to a new career high of 9 on the @pepperstonefx ATP rankings” De Minaur said.

A few hours after the post, Boulter commented that De Minaur was really good at tennis, accompanied by a fire emoji and an exploding head emoji.

“ You're pretty good at tennis huh” Katie Boulter commented.

De Minaur has been in fine form since the beginning of the 2024 season, winning 10 out of 13 matches. He recorded his first victory over a World No.1 by defeating Novak Djokovic in the United Cup.

Katie Boulter reacts to Alex De Minaur's latest ranking

Alex de Minaur is set to face Alex Michelsen in the second round of the Los Cabos Open

2024 Australian Open - Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur, 24, is set to compete against United States' Alex Michelsen on Thursday (February 22) in the second round of the 2024 edition of the Los Cabos Open.

De Minaur commenced his season at the United Cup and helped Australia reach the semifinals, where they lost to eventual winners Germany.

At Australian Open, he secured victories against Canada's Milos Raonic in the first round, Matteo Arnaldi in the second round, and Flavio Cobolli in the third round before losing to Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

The Australian also participated in the recently concluded Rotterdam Open where he defeated Sebastian Korda, David Goffin, Andrey Rublev, and Grigor Dimitrov. However, he was defeated in the final by Jannik Sinner.

De Minaur's opponent, Alex Michelsen, is currently ranked 74th in ATP rankings. The 19-year-old had a first-round exit at the ASB Classic in Auckland, then progressed to the Australian Open where he defeated James McCabe and Jiri Lehecka in the first and second rounds before being knocked out in the third round by Alexander Zverev.

Michelsen also suffered a second-round exit at the Dallas Open and the Delray Beach Open.

On Tuesday, he defeated French star Constant Lestienne in the first round 6-3, 6-7 (7-3), to set up an encounter with Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Los Cabos Open. This is the first time the duo will face each other on the ATP tour.