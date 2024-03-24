"Pretty sure I do" - Andy Murray's mother Judy hilariously claims she hits better lobs than the Brit after his stunning shot in Miami Open 2R win

Andy Murray's mother, Judy, humorously asserted that she hits better lobs than her son after he executed the shot during his win in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open.

Murray defeated No. 29 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (0), 6-3 at the Miami 1000 tournament to advance to the third round. This win marked Murray's first consecutive match win since the 2023 Canadian Open.

It was his 31st career match win in Miami, placing him alongside Novak Djokovic (44) and Rafael Nadal (40) as one of only three active players with 30 or more match wins at the Miami Open. This is also the first time Murray had reached the third round in Miami since 2016.

During his second-round match against Etcheverry, leading 3-2 in the second set, Murray executed a remarkable lob shot to extend his lead over the Argentine. The lob shot is a strategic move that is used by players to hit the ball over their opponent who is in a volley position. The shot is played for both defensive and offensive purposes.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) took to social media to share the video of Andy Murray's impressive lob shot. Reacting to the shot, Murray's mother Judy took to social media to share LTA's video and jokingly claimed that she outperforms the three-time Grand Slam champion in executing the lob shot.

"Pretty sure I do….." Judy posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Andy Murray will face Tomas Machac in the third round at Miami Open 2024

Andy Murray at the 2024 Miami Open

Andy Murray kicked off his 2024 Miami Open campaign with a hard-fought victory over Matteo Berrettini, coming back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

Murray continued his winning streak by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round, securing his spot in the third round of a tournament for the first time this season. The former World No. 1 will next face Czech Tomas Machac in the next round.

Meanwhile, Machac started his Miami Open campaign by defeating American Darwin Blanch 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round. He then caused an upset by defeating fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

Andy Murray and Tomas Machac have met only once before on the ATP Tour, with the latter emerging victorious in their previous encounter. Their first encounter took place at the Open 13 Provence this year, where the Czech defeated the former World No. 1, 7-5, 6-4, to lead 1-0 in their head-to-head.