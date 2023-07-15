A crestfallen Ons Jabeur lost her second consecutive Wimbledon final on Saturday, but was consoled by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, after the match. Following the conclusion of the women's singles final at SW19, the Tunisian broke down in tears on the Center Court.

Against all odds, the crowd favorite Jabeur was defeated by unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the final. Although the No. 6 seed carried the hopes of the Arab world, including her home country, Tunisia, she was eventually downed by the Czech professional in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Following the edgy final between the duo, the players were joined by the Princess of Wales for the award presentation on-court. She is the patron of the All-England Tennis Club and is a regular at the grass-court event. The royal guest was seated next to Ian Hewitt, AELTC Chairman.

In a recently released clip on the tournament's official handle, the Princess of Wales was seen extending her support to the devastated runner-up after she collected her shield. Jabeur could only speak through tears in the aftermath of the title clash.

Princess of Wales took one step further in showing her sympathy towards Ons Jabeur by giving her a warm hug and speaking some consoling words. The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon shared a tweet of this heartwarming moment with this caption:

"A royal embrace."

One year ago, Ons Jabeur succumbed to Elina Rybakina in the event's decider despite enjoying a lead of one set. A similar fate faced her this edition after the Tunisian fell short of inscribing her name on the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy.

"Can you stop copying me" - Ons Jabeur cracks up over Novak Djokovic sharing similar routines at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur jokingly requested Novak Djokovic to stop copying her Wimbledon routine

Ons Jabeur amusingly asked Novak Djokovic to stop copying her after learning about their fascinating alike routines during the SW19 clashes.

After the Serb secured his quarter-final victory over Andrey Rublev with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, Jabeur took to social media to share pictures of herself and Djokovic. They showed similar mannerisms that the two have - like touching the grass amidst their clashes.

The Tunisian also jokingly requested the former World No.1 to refrain from imitating her.

"@DjokerNole can you please stop copying me," Jabeur tweeted.

The Serbian is up for a title clash against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, July 16. Djokovic will take on the Spanish prodigy in hopes of claiming his 8th Wimbledon title and going level with Roger Federer for most Wimbledon singles titles.