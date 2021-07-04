"I'm very privileged to be in the second week of Wimbledon"- Ashleigh Barty after 3R win over Katerina Siniakova

Top seed Ashleigh Barty continued her march towards a maiden Wimbledon crown with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Katerina Siniakova in the third round on Saturday. Barty has now matched her best result at the Championships and will hope to go a step further when she faces Barbora Krejcikova on Monday.

Barty looked in complete control after taking the first set and leading by a double break in the second, but Siniakova fought back strongly to make things tight for the World No. 1. Barty, however, managed to retain her composure and complete a straight-sets victory.

Speaking to the media after the match, the Australian said she was happy with the level she had displayed and also heaped praise on Siniakova for putting up a tough fight.

“It was a hell of a match right from the first point. Katerina brought an incredible level. I knew I had to play very near my best to be able to compete with her today so I’m happy to be able to play some good stuff," said Barty. "I’m very privileged to be in the second week of Wimbledon and it’ll be another great challenge. I’ve never played Barbora before, so it’s going to be a new one.”

Barty also said she was "excited" to be in the second week at Wimbledon for just the second time in her career.

"...Another second week of a Slam. It's always exciting. I feel like the consistency for me over the last couple of years, two years, not including 2020, has been good. It's been nice to be putting myself deeper into these tournaments at the Slams," she said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge" - Ashleigh Barty on R16 clash with Barbora Krejcikova

Ashleigh Barty will take on Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova in a blockbuster fourth-round clash on Monday. Krejcikova is riding a wave of momentum after lifting her first Grand Slam singles title last month in Paris.

Barbora Krejcikova with the Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning the 2021 Roland Garros

Barty and Krejcikova have faced off many times in doubles, but never in singles. The Australian said she was looking forward to what would be a new experience for her.

"She's had an exceptional last couple months. I have played her plenty of times in the doubles court. Never on the singles court," said the top seed.

"It's a new experience for both of us, some new challenges that for sure will force some of my best tennis. I'm looking forward to that challenge. I'm looking forward to trying to figure out her game, kind of piece together the puzzle that she presents."

Barty said she would prepare for the match against Krejcikova as if it were any other clash.

"I'll sit down with Tyzz [her coach Craig Tyzzer] over the next 24 hours or so and try and work out how we try and tackle it. Then we approach the match like we do every other match. Go out there and try to execute, have fun, and see what happens."

