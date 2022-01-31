"Probably the biggest comeback of my tennis career" - Rafael Nadal on his Australian Open win over Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal made a remarkable comeback on Sunday to defeat Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling final at Melbourne Park. Nadal won 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win his second Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard also became the first man in the Open Era to come back from two sets down to win an Australian Open final. After the match, Nadal claimed that his victory was the biggest comeback of his career.

"If we put everything together, the scenario, the momentum, what means," Nadal said. "Yeah, without a doubt probably have been the biggest comeback of my tennis career."

After taking the first two sets, Medvedev seemed on the brink of winning his second Grand Slam title. But Nadal's never-say-die attitude kept him in the contest, and he eventually managed to turn things around.

When asked how he was able to make a comeback, the Spaniard claimed that it all came down to fighting "till the end".

"In that moment, of course, situation have been critical," Nadal said. "But sport is unpredictable, no? If you fight till the end, normal thing is lose the match in straight sets after that situation. In the other hand I had a big chance in the second, too, no?"

"I don't know. I was repeating to myself during the whole match, I lost a lot of times here having chances, sometimes I was a little bit unlucky," he added. "I just wanted to keep believing till the end, no? I just wanted to give me a chance."

Nadal went on to admit that he got a little lucky when Medvedev failed to get the break in the third set. He also referenced his heartbreaking losses in 2012, 2014 and 2017 before asserting that the win on Sunday was "unforgettable".

"That's what I did," Nadal said. "Just fight, just keep belief on trying to find a solution. Of course, I was lucky to save that moment. Yeah, have been a lot of moments that can decide the final like this, no? He has a big advantage."

"Tonight was for me 2012, 2017, 2014 with the injury, too," he added. "I have been in that position couple of times in my career here in Australia. Tonight have been unforgettable. I feel very lucky. At the same time I think I fighted a lot and I worked a lot to try to come back to the tour and to give myself a chance to keep playing tennis."

Rafael Nadal often finds a place in the conversation about the greatest male player of all time, along with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard now has more Slam titles than the other two, but during his presser he claimed that he doesn't attach too much importance to GOAT debates.

"No, I don't want to change my point of view honestly," Nadal said. "Of course, for me it's amazing to achieve another Grand Slam at this moment of my career. Just means a lot to me. Of course, I know it's a special number, 21."

"But, yeah, I feel honored," he added. "I feel lucky to achieve one more very special thing in my tennis career. I don't care much if I am the one or not the one or the best of the history, not the best of the history. Honestly today I don't care much, no? For me it's about enjoying nights like today. That means everything for me, no? Means even more to achieve the second Australian Open more than any other thing."

Australian Open title the most unexpected achievement of my career: Rafael Nadal

According to Rafael Nadal, is 2022 Australian Open win is both "unexpected" and "surprising" given the circumstances. Nadal admitted he was feeling the effects of the long final physically, and even made a reference to the tough injury layoff he experienced last year.

"The most unexpected, without a doubt," the Spaniard said. "And most surprising I think for everyone. For you guys, too, I think. For me personally, especially, no? Because I know how I arrived here. I don't know. Have been a very emotional night. Even now I am destroyed, honestly, physically. I can't think much, I can't remember a lot of moments of the match."

Nadal went on to highlight the support he received from the crowd as well as his own team, and how the result made him "very emotional".

"Yeah, the support of the crowd have been just huge," the 35-year-old said. "I got very emotional during the whole match. Even if I was super tired, I couldn't celebrate with them as usual, but I feel it inside, all the support helped me a lot during the whole match."

