"Probably the level of Novak of today is not forever"- When Rafael Nadal commented on losing Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal claimed in 2011 that Novak Djokovic's dominant run of form may not last forever.

The two players locked horns in the 2011 Wimbledon final. The Serb won the match 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 to win the grass-court Major for the very first time in his career. This was his fifth consecutive win over the Spaniard. He also became the World No. 1 for the first time in his career.

Nadal said in his post-match press conference that the level Djokovic showed on that day would not last forever. He referenced his own form from 2010 when he won three Grand Slams, which did not last forever.

"My experience says this level is not forever. Even for me when I was last year winning three Grand Slams, my level of last year is not forever. Probably the level of Novak of today is not forever," Nadal said.

"I gonna be here fighting all the time, waiting my moment. I don't have to wait a lot, because I already won three tournaments this year and one Grand Slam. But waiting my moment to beat him another time," he said.

The Spaniard added that he needed to find more solutions and wait for his time.

"I understand the sport like this. When one player is better than you, at this moment the only thing you can do is work, try to find solutions, and try to wait a little bit for your time," he added.

Novak Djokovic ended up having one of the best tennis seasons of all time in 2011. He won 70 out of 76 matches with 10 titles to his name, including three Grand Slams.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have locked horns thrice at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal during his Wimbledon semifinal against Novak Djokovic in 2018

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have faced each other thrice at Wimbledon. Before locking horns in the 2011 final, the two met in the semifinals of the grass-court Major in 2007.

Djokovic won the opening set 6-3 but the 22-Grand Slam winner bounced back to win the second set 6-1 and led 4-1 in the third. The Serb was then forced to retire due to elbow issues.

The third meeting between the two at Wimbledon came in the semifinals of the 2018 edition and it was a match to remember. The 23 Grand Slam winner eventually edged out the Spaniard 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-3, 10-8 to reach the final.

He beat Kevin Anderson in the final 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) to win his fourth title at the grass-court Major.

