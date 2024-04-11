"Proof that your dreams are closer than you think" - Coco Gauff fondly looks back at watching Venus Williams at US Open 2012

Coco Gauff grew nostalgic after coming across a picture of herself cheering on Venus Williams at the 2012 US Open.

Gauff was eight years old when the 2012 US Open was held and was in attendance to watch one of tennis's greatest legends, Venus Williams, at Flushing Meadows. Williams was unseeded at the 2012 US Open and faced compatriot Bathanie Mattek-Sands in the opening round.

Venus Williams easily ousted Mattek-Sands, a wildcard, in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 to book her spot in the second round. The former World No. 1 faced Angelique Kerber in the second round and unfortunately came up short in a three-set affair 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

A picture from Williams' match against Mattek-Sands recently went viral on social media. It featured the American during the changeover and a young Coco Gauff seated right behind her in the stands. Gauff was unaware of this photograph and was pleasantly surprised that a meticulous fan had unearthed it.

The reigning US Open champion confirmed that it was indeed her in that picture and stated that she must have been looking at the jumbotron to see if she had the camera on her.

"WOWWWWWWW NO WAY SOMEONE FOUND THIS. THAT IS ME WATCHING VENUS at Us open. didn't even know the tv caught me in the stands. whoever found this shoutout to you omg. THIS IS CRAZY . time flies. Lol I def was looking at the jumbotron to see if the camera was showing me lol. thank you for sharing!" Gauff wrote in an Instagram Story.

Screengrab from Instagram

Gauff noted on X that this picture proves that your dreams are closer to you than you think and thanked the user who posted this picture on social media.

"If this isn’t proof that your dreams are closer than you think then idk what is," Gauff wrote on X.

"Wow wow wow. how did anyone find this omg," she commented.

Coco Gauff faced Venus Williams twice on the court

Venus Williams and Coco Gauff at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Coco Gauff was fortunate enough to play against one of her idols, Venus Williams. The first time two women were on the opposite side of the tennis court was at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Gauff, 15 at the time, debuted at SW19 that year as a qualifier and faced Venus Williams in the first round.

In one the most memorable moments of her young career, Gauff defeated Williams in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The American duo's next matchup came at the 2020 Australian Open, and Gauff emerged triumphant 7-6 (5), 6-3 again.

Coco Gauff also got to play with Venus Williams when they collaborated to play doubles at the 2021 French Open. The pair came up short against Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai.

