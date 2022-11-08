“Proud of my coach” – Simona Halep praises Patrick Mouratoglou for Holger Rune’s Paris Masters win

Simona Halep congratulated Holger Rune and her coach Patrick Mouratoglou for Rune's Paris Masters triumph. over Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams’ former coach Mouratoglou joined hands with Halep in April 2022 on a full-time basis. But Halep ended her 2022 season early in order to take some time to recover from a nose surgery to treat breathing difficulties after her first-round US Open exit to Daria Snigur.

As the two-time Grand Slam champion was away from the game recovering from nose surgery, Mouratoglou began coaching Rune.

“While Simona Halep is taking time to recover and is away from the game, she encouraged me to seek a new collaboration,” Mouratoglou said in a statement, adding, “Today I’m pleased to announce that I will officially be joining the team of Holger Rune. Together we’ll compete in four tournaments and prepare in the winter season for 2023.”

It was later announced that Halep had tested positive for Roxadustat, a banned substance, and had been placed on provisional suspension.

In a recent social media, the Romanian congratulated Holger Rune on winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title and stated that she had enjoyed watching the match. She continued by expressing her pride in her coach Patrick Mouratoglou by referring to him as a special person.

“Congrtas @holgerrune, i enjoyed watching you! Proud of my coach @patrickmmourtoglou, special person!” she wrote.

Simona Halep's Instagram story

“I support you 100% in this fight, Simona. All the way through” – Patrick Mouratoglou on Simona Halep’s doping scandal

Patrick Mouratoglou has been coaching Simona Halep in 2022.

Simona Halep’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou has declared that he will stand with the two-time Grand Slam champion in her fight to clear her name with the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) concerning her doping scandal.

"I support you 100% in this fight, Simona. All the way through," Mouratoglou wrote on Instagram.

He shed more light on the issue by stating that he and his team were in shock about the developments.

“First, I want to express how much of a shock our team has been in since Simona informed me about the positive doping test from the US Open. In almost 30 years of working with hundreds of professional athletes, I have never faced a situation like this," Mouratoglou wrote in an Instagram post.

“Since Simona's positive test last week, I have chosen to stay relatively silent. My priority has been to put my energy into helping her and supporting her in establishing the truth every day," he added.

Poll : 0 votes