"Proud is an understatement"- Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée Nina sends loving message to Canadian after he reaches US Open SF

Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée, Nina Ghaibi, was all praise for her partner as the Canadian tennis player reached his second Major semifinal at the 2025 US Open. Auger-Aliassime played an excellent quarterfinal match against Alex de Minaur, winning in a four-hour battle against the Australian.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime has been in excellent form in New York this year, which contrasts with his form at tournaments leading up to the Grand Slam. However, in New York, he started with wins over Billy Harris and Roman Safiullin in the first two rounds. Afterward, he faced off against Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev in the next two matches, against whom the Canadian had 2-6 and 1-7 head-to-head records, respectively.

Felix Auger-Aliassime played inspired tennis in those two rounds, winning both matches in four sets to reach the quarterfinal. Against De Minaur, he lost the first set, faced set points in the second set, and had a 2-5 deficit in the fourth set. However, he overcame all difficulties and won the match in four sets yet again.

Ad

Trending

After his win, Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée, Nina Ghaibi, took to Instagram and posted a four-word message, commemorating her partner's excellent on-court performance.

"Proud is an understatement" posted Ghaibi

Felix Auger-Aliassime's fiancée Nina Ghaibi pens emotional message for Canadian player as he reaches US Open SF, (Source: Instagram)

Auger-Aliassime will now face either top seed Jannik Sinner or 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal on September 5 (Friday).

Ad

This is the second time Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached the semifinal in New York

In Picture: Auger-Aliassime in action (Getty)

This is not the first time that Felix Auger-Aliassime has made a deep run at the New York Major. The Canadian player had made a deep run at the US Open three years back in 2021. Being the 12th seed that time, he started with wins over Evgeny Donskoy and Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the first two rounds.

Ad

As the event went on, Auger-Aliassime maintained his form, winning against the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and Frances Tiafoe in the next two rounds, reaching the quarterfinals, where he won via retirement against Carlos Alcaraz, as the Spaniard retired from the match in the second set. Auger-Aliassime faced Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and lost in straight sets as the Russian player won the title with a win over Novak Djokovic in the final.

This year, Auger-Aliassime has a 34-19 win-loss record, with two titles on Tour in Adelaide and Montpellier, and an overall 21-8 win-loss record on hard courts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More