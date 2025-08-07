"Psychopath who feeds off people's pain" - Martina Navratilova furious at former Superman actor for big ICE move after pro Donald Trump comments

Martina Navratilova has not taken kindly to Dean Cain's decision to become an ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent against the backdrop of Donald Trump's move to deport illegal migrants. Calling the former Superman actor "a psychopath who feeds on other people's pain," the tennis legend also referred to Cain as a be**end.
Cain, who endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, told Fox News commentator Jesse Watters that he would be sworn in as an ICE agent.
When asked if he was going to be hopping out of ICE vans and apprehending guys, Cain responded by saying he would do whatever Todd Lyons (acting Director of US Immigration and Customs) wants him to do.
Martina Navratilova was commenting on a social media post that featured an interview clip in which the 59-year-old actor explains that he stepped up to meet the ICE recruitment goals, calling on others to follow suit. The age cap for ICE recruitments has now been amended, allowing those over the age of 40 to apply.
Cain also mentioned in a video that ICE arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers and pedophiles since President Trump took office.
Dean Cain, who is also a law enforcement officer, played Superman in the 1990s television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.
"What Kennedy is doing is truly criminal" - Martina Navratilova calls out HHS move to cut vaccine funding
Martina Navratilova called Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s decision to cut vaccine funding "truly criminal" while also highlighting the current US Secretary of Health and Human Services 'ignorance'.
The nine-time Wimbledon champion was commenting on journalist Jennifer Bendery's X post, highlighting the decision of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to wind down its mRNA vaccine development.
"What Kennedy is doing is truly criminal. What an ignorant a**hole!!!"" she wrote on X.
RFK Jr. justified the decision, claiming that the department "reviewed science" and listened to experts before adding that the vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and the flu.
The move effectively stalls 22 projects involving mRNA vaccine research worth $500m in funding.
"We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted. BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate," RFK Jr. stated via Daily Express.
Martina Navratilova has been a vociferous critic of the Trump administration's policies, never shying away from expressing her opinions on social media.
The Czech-American tennis icon ended her illustrious career with a total of 167 singles titles and a career win-loss record of 1442-219.