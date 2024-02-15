"Pure gold, Victoria Azarenka ain't got time for this sh*t" - Fans react to Belarusian declining Jelena Ostapenko's racket tap after Qatar Open 3R win

Tennis fans recently reacted to Victoria Azarenka choosing not to reciprocate Jelena Ostapenko's racket tap following her third-round victory at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Azarenka defeated Ostapenko 6-0, 6-3 in one hour and 28 minutes to secure her spot in the quarterfinals where she will face two-time Qatar Open champion, Iga Swiatek. This win also solidified Azarenka's flawless record against Ostapenko to 5-0.

After scoring the winning point against the Latvian, Azarenka celebrated her win by pointing to her temple, symbolizing her mental superiority over Jelena Ostapenko. The Belarusian then approached the net to shake hands with her opponent.

However, Ostapenko's response was cold and distant, offering her racket for a tap instead of extending her hand. Unfazed by this display, Azarenka chose to ignore Ostapenko's behavior and proceeded to shake hands with the chair umpire.

Tennis fans did not appreciate Jelena Ostapenko's behavior towards Victoria Azarenka and took to social media to voice their discontent over the incident. One fan commended Azarenka for her reaction, stating that the former World No. 1 was justified in not acknowledging Ostapenko after such behavior.

"Vika's reaction at the end is pure gold. She ain't got time for this sh*t lol 😂 😂 😂 ," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan criticized Ostapenko for her lack of sportsmanship, deeming her refusal to shake hands as "rude." They further added that the Latvian only "acts nice" when she wins and becomes a "sore loser" when faced with defeat.

"Rude from Ostapenko to not shake Azarenka's hand. She only acts nice when she wins, sore loser. She's Azarenka's punching bag," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

A brief look into Victoria Azarenka's 2024 season so far

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka began her 2024 season at the Brisbane International, a tournament she has won twice before - first in 2009 by defeating Marion Bartoli in the final and then in 2016 by winning over Angelique Kerber. This year, Azarenka commenced her campaign in Brisbane with a victory over Anna Kalinskaya, securing a 6-1, 7-6(8) win to advance to the third round.

The Belarusian then faced off against France's Clara Burel, defeating her 7-5, 6-2 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. This marked the fifth time in her career that Azarenka had reached this stage of the tournament. In the last eight, she went up against Jelena Ostapenko and defeated her 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to propel herself into the semifinals.

However, Azarenka's journey at the Brisbane International came to an end in the semifinals, as she faced off against eventual runner-up Aryna Sabalenka who defeated her 6-2, 6-4.

In the first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, Victoria Azarenka defeated Camila Giorgi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round and then triumphed over Clara Tauson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the second round.

Azarenka, a former two-time Melbourne Major champion, faced Jelena Ostapenko in the third round and defeated her 6-1, 7-5. This win extended her unbeaten record against the Latvian to 4-0 and also propelled her into the fourth round. There, she encountered qualifier Dayana Yastremska, but her campaign in the Australian Open came to an end as Yastremska defeated her 7-6(6), 6-4.

At the ongoing Qatar Open, in the first round, Victoria Azarenka defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. In the second round, she faced Wang Xinyu and emerged victorious with a score of 7-6 (7-2), 6-2, to move into the third round where she defeated Jelena Ostapenko.