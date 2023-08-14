Jannik Sinner has demanded golfing lessons from his coach Darren Cahill after winning the 2023 Canadian Open on Sunday, August 13, in Toronto.

Sinner defeated Australia's Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in the summit clash without much difficulty to win his first Masters 1000 title. During the 90-minute-long encounter, the Italian broke de Minaur's serve five times and won 64 points to emerge victorious.

After the match, Sinner felt rewarded for the efforts put in by him and his team, as he said:

"This is a title that means a lot, it is a great result that I am happy to share with the whole team. We are working hard and these results make us even more hungry and willing to work and win. Before coming here we made a very important call, almost an off-season and we saw how well I recovered from the match with Monfils and also with Paul."

The Italian further admitted to feeling nervous during his campaign in Toronto but affirmed he overcame all the fears to lift the trophy on Sunday.

"I'm happy with how I approached this tournament, I felt the pressure but I think I managed it very well, point by point until the end. This tournament will remain forever in my heart," Sinner said.

The 21-year-old credited his team for his performance and expressed his desire to play golf after taking lessons from coach Cahill.

"Thanks to my team, thanks again to you who spend every day with me. And now, Darren, you have to put in a little bit of effort to teach me golf. Tomorrow we play golf," Jannik Sinner added.

"Combination with Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi going very well" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner's coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi.

Jannik Sinner began working with celebrated Australian tennis coach Darren Cahill in June last year. After successful stints with the likes of Simona Halep, Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Anna Ivanovic, Cahill has now accompanied the Italian to his maiden ATP 1000 glory.

After his quarterfinal tie against Gael Monfils, Sinner spoke on his equation with Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi.

"The relationship is going very well. Obviously, one of the best coaches in the world. You know, he [Cahill] has showed that with all different kind of players, men and women, different age of the player. I feel like the combination with him and Simone is going very well," Sinner asserted.

During Sinner's battle with Monfils, Cahill cheered hard for his pupil while the crowd favored the Frenchman. Weighing in on his support, the Italian said:

"I asked him today to push me a little bit more because the crowd was a little bit more to Gael's side. So you have to stick with the closest members, no, which is, obviously, your team. And he has shown me many, many things."