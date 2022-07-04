"Putting aside his behaviour and loose temper, Kyrgios is doing exceptionally well here at Wimbledon, so far" - Fans react to Nick Kyrgios sailing through to the quarterfinals at SW19

Tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios marches on into the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The Australian beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets to set up a clash against Cristian Garin in the next round.

Kyrgios struggled with a right shoulder injury late in the first set as he dropped the opening set of the match. While he did receive treatment on-court from the doctor, Kyrgios got his groundstrokes going again in the second and third sets.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



has the Centre Court crowd on their feet



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 That's how to seal a victory @NickKyrgios has the Centre Court crowd on their feet That's how to seal a victory 👏@NickKyrgios has the Centre Court crowd on their feet#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/l8VeZmTTvf

Brandon Nakashima, just 20-years-old, put up a stern fight in the fourth set as he hit right back. However, Kyrgios won the fifth set in a relatively comfortable manner. At SW19 this year, Kyrgios is 2-2 in the tiebreakers.

While his antics and statements have made the airwaves after his opening match and third-round encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Monday was a relatively quiet evening for the Australian, who struggled with a shoulder injury.

Subsequently, tennis fans took to Twitter to encourage and applaud Kyrgios' performance in the fourth round against Brandon Nakashima. One fan spoke about how Kyrgios looks very good at Wimbledon this year barring his temperament.

"Putting aside his behaviour and loose temper, Kyrgios is doing exceptionally well here at Wimbledon, so far. Let’s see how much deeper he goes further in the tournament," one fan wrote.

lal hussain bhatti @LalBhatti449 @TennisTV @NickKyrgios @Wimbledon Putting aside his behaviour and loose temper, Kyrgios is doing exceptionally well here at Wimbledon, so far. Let’s see how much deeper he goes further in the tournament. @TennisTV @NickKyrgios @Wimbledon Putting aside his behaviour and loose temper, Kyrgios is doing exceptionally well here at Wimbledon, so far. Let’s see how much deeper he goes further in the tournament.

Jonny Sharples @JonnyGabriel I don't know how else to explain this but if Nick Kyrgios was a footballer then he would have played for QPR in 2012/13. I don't know how else to explain this but if Nick Kyrgios was a footballer then he would have played for QPR in 2012/13.

41reallyhertz @41hertzE @Wimbledon @NickKyrgios Nakishima played his heart out but Kyrgios is on a Mission @Wimbledon @NickKyrgios Nakishima played his heart out but Kyrgios is on a Mission

cavert opus @rhitedoe @usopen @NickKyrgios People will still find a way to hate this even though there was 0 drama in the whole match @usopen @NickKyrgios People will still find a way to hate this even though there was 0 drama in the whole match

sameralwani @SaSameralwani twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Eight years later, @NickKyrgios is a Wimbledon quarter-finalist again Eight years later, @NickKyrgios is a Wimbledon quarter-finalist again#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/zag33AmCzI Kyrgios has great potential. if he preaches a little in the game, he will be in the top 10 . Good luck kyrgios Kyrgios has great potential. if he preaches a little in the game, he will be in the top 10 . Good luck kyrgios 👏👏😍💪 twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

One fan pointed out how Nick Kyrgios is yet to lose a five-set match at SW19 as he has won all six of the matches that have gone the distance.

"6 out of 6 in deciding sets at #Wimbledon for @NickKyrgios," one fan wrote.

However, there was also one fan who believed that the Australian was faking an injury to his right shoulder. Fans are alluding to mind games being played by Kyrgios on the court.

lukasakun @lukasakun1 @usopen @NickKyrgios Faking an injury cause he realised he could lose against who he probably thought it was an inferior opponent? @usopen @NickKyrgios Faking an injury cause he realised he could lose against who he probably thought it was an inferior opponent?

Nick Kyrgios will face Cristian Garin in the next round

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios will gear up to go up against Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of this year's Wimbledon. The first meeting between the duo will take place on Wednesday after the Chilean defeated Alex de Minaur in a tough five-set encounter in the fourth round.

Garin was scheduled to go up against Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the tournament. The Italian, however, had to withdraw from the event after testing positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, Kyrgios has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinović en route to his quarterfinals showdown against Garin.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



#bbctennis #Wimbledon Nick Kyrgios is all of us after a long day Nick Kyrgios is all of us after a long day 😅🍷#bbctennis #Wimbledon https://t.co/v7nmfq8KR8

This promises to be an intriguing battle between the two as Nick Kyrgios will have to be wary of his right shoulder which was troubling him against Nakashima. The winner could potentially face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far