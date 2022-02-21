Qatar Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Maria Sakkari vs Ann Li
Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open.
Date: 22 February, 2022
Round: Second round (Round of 32).
Venue: Doha, Qatar.
Category: WTA 1000.
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.
Prize money: $2,331,698.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.
Maria Sakkari vs Ann Li preview
Sixth seed Maria Sakkari takes on Ann Li in the second round of the Qatar Open on Tuesday.
The Greek started 2022 at the Adelaide International, where she lost to Shelby Rogers in the second round. At the Australian Open, she was eliminated in the fourth round by Jessica Pegula.
The 26-year-old then entered the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy as the top seed and reached her first final of 2022, losing to Anett Kontaveit in three sets.
Li's first tournament this year, meanwhile, was the Melbourne Summer Set 2, where the American reached the semifinals.
Li had a disappointing performance in her next two tournaments. While at the Australian Open she exited in the first round, the 21-year-old bowed out in the first round of qualifying in Dubai.
Li then entered the Qatar Open and beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in three sets to book her place in the second round.
Maria Sakkari vs Ann Li head-to-head
Sakkari and Li have never met on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.
Maria Sakkari vs Ann Li prediction
Sakkari will enter the match as the heavy favorite, given her recent run of form. Li is an up-and-coming talent but hasn't done anything particularly special over the past month.
Sakkari will look to be aggressive from the first minute and produce powerful winners off both the wings. However, Li is a good server and can trouble the Greek with a few aces.
In the end, Sakkari's power and experience should be enough to beat Li.
Prediction: Sakkari to win in straight sets.