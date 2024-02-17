Qatar Open 2024: Men's draw, players, prize money breakdown and more

The ATP Tour will arrive in the Middle East for the Qatar Open, an ATP 250 event scheduled to be held in the capital city of Doha from February 19 to 24.

Fans were awaiting the return of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who initially featured on the entry list. The Spaniard, however, has withdrawn from the event, along with defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

In their absence, Andrey Rublev will lead the field that still boasts plenty of star power in the form of Karen Khachanov, Alexander Bublik, Gael Monfils, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

With plenty of tennis action to look forward to, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Qatar Open?

The Qatar Open is an ATP 250 tournament played at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. A relatively new entrant to the Tour, the event was first staged in 1993.

This will mark the last year when the tournament is a part of the ATP 250 circuit as it is set for an upgrade to ATP 500 from 2025.

Roger Federer is the most decorated player in the tournament’s history with three titles to his name. Others who have lifted the trophy include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, and top seed Andrey Rublev.

Venue

The tournament will be played on the outdoor hardcourts of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in the Qatari capital of Doha. Since an upgrade in 2008, the venue can host up to 7,000 spectators.

Players

Karen Khachanov will anchor the bottom half of the draw as the second seed.

Top seed Andrey Rublev has been given a bye in the first round and will open his campaign against either Richard Gasquet or Rotterdam quarterfinalist Alexander Shevchenko.

The Russian will also need to be wary of Andy Murray, Ugo Humbert, and Lorenzo Mussetti, all of whom have landed in the draw’s top half.

Anchoring the bottom half will be second seed Karen Khachanov, who will take on Fabian Marozsan or a qualifier in his opener. Looming in his half are the likes of in-form players Alexander Bublik and Tallon Griekspoor.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament began on Friday, February 16, with the main draw starting on Monday, February 19. The final will take place on February 25.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's Qatar Open is $1,395,875. The men's singles champion will walk away with a cheque of $212,3000 and 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money (Singles) Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Champion $212,300 250 250 Runner-up $123,840 166 150 Semifinalist $72,810 100 90 Quarterfinalist $42,190 50 45 Second Round $24,500 25 - First Round $ 14,970 0 0

Where to Watch

Ugo Humbert will also be in action at the tournament.

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Qatar Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be available on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can tune in to live action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the action on TSN.