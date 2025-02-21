Qatar Open 2025 Final: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 6

The line-up for the 2025 Qatar Open final has been decided. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Jack Draper will lock horns in a bid to lift the trophy on Saturday (February 22).

While Rublev took out Felix Auger-Aliassime in his semifinal encounter, Draper slugged it out against Jiri Lehecka for a spot in the summit clash.

Rublev was made to work hard by his opponent in the semis, needing a third-set tiebreaker for victory 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(5). The Russian was dominant on serve, which he dropped only once, en route to the win over the Canadian.

Draper too faced a scare in his semifinal encounter against Lehecka, the man who had beaten top seed Carlos Alcaraz early in the week.

Having dropped the opening set, the Briton went to take the second and third. He eventually prevailed 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. He too was clinical on serve, winning nearly 90% of the points behind the first delivery.

The two men are now gunning for the big title. There's also some doubles action lined up. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will take on Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the doubles final. As we head towards the action, here’s how everything will unravel on Day 6 of the 2025 Qatar Open:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Qatar Open 2025

Andrey Rublev will be gunning for the men's singles crown. (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Starting at 3 pm local time: Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Neal Skupski (GBR) vs Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

Not before 6 pm local time: [5] Andrey Rublev vs [8] Jack Draper (GBR)

Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch

Jack Draper beat Jiri Lehecka in a semifinal showdown. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can keep track of the matches happening in Doha on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings

Andrey Rublev was among the few top seeds who survived the early rounds at this year's Qatar Open. (Source: Getty)

The first match on Center Court will begin at 3 pm local time, while there are no matches scheduled to be played on Grandstands 1, 2, and 3. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Center Court) USA & Canada

February 22, 2025, 7 am ET

UK

February 22, 2025, 12 pm GMT India

February 22, 2025, 5.30 pm IST





