Qatar Open 2025 Final: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 6

The line-up for the 2025 Qatar Open final has been decided. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Jack Draper will lock horns in a bid to lift the trophy on Saturday (February 22).
While Rublev took out Felix Auger-Aliassime in his semifinal encounter, Draper slugged it out against Jiri Lehecka for a spot in the summit clash.
Rublev was made to work hard by his opponent in the semis, needing a third-set tiebreaker for victory 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(5). The Russian was dominant on serve, which he dropped only once, en route to the win over the Canadian.
Draper too faced a scare in his semifinal encounter against Lehecka, the man who had beaten top seed Carlos Alcaraz early in the week.
Having dropped the opening set, the Briton went to take the second and third. He eventually prevailed 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. He too was clinical on serve, winning nearly 90% of the points behind the first delivery.
The two men are now gunning for the big title. There's also some doubles action lined up. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will take on Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the doubles final. As we head towards the action, here’s how everything will unravel on Day 6 of the 2025 Qatar Open:
Schedule for Day 6 of the Qatar Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 3 pm local time: Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Neal Skupski (GBR) vs Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)
Not before 6 pm local time: [5] Andrey Rublev vs [8] Jack Draper (GBR)
Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can keep track of the matches happening in Doha on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Center Court will begin at 3 pm local time, while there are no matches scheduled to be played on Grandstands 1, 2, and 3. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows: