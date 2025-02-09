Qatar Open 2025: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

First-round matches will conclude on Day 2 of the Qatar Open 2025, while a few second-round matches will also be contested. Marketa Vondrousova and Elina Svitolina's first-round tussle is one of the must-see matches of the day. Ons Jabeur has been a trailblazer for women's tennis in the Arab world. She will also be in action on Monday, and will face McCartney Kessler.
Paula Badosa, Daria Kasatkina, and Jelena Ostapenko are some of the other notable names who will also play their first-round matches on the second day. The top eight seeds received a bye into the second round, and two of them will take to the court on Monday.
Three-time defending champion and second seed Iga Swiatek will begin her title defense against familiar rival Maria Sakkari. A fourth consecutive title at the WTA 1000 would further cement her status as a great of the sport, though that's still a few rounds away.
Eighth seed Emma Navarro will face former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round. With another action-packed day lined up, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Qatar Open:
Schedule for Day 2 of the Qatar Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 3:30 p.m. local time: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs (LL) Polina Kudermetova
Followed by: Maria Sakkari vs (2) Iga Swiatek
Followed by: McCartney Kessler vs Ons Jabeur
Followed by: (9) Paula Badosa vs Katerina Siniakova
Grandstand 1
Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (15) Donna Vekic vs Linda Noskova
Followed by: (Q) Aoi Ito vs Jelena Ostapenko
Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: Leylah Fernandez vs (8) Emma Navarro
Followed by: Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova
Grandstand 2
Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: Ashlyn Krueger vs (WC) Sofia Kenin
Followed by: (Q) Veronika Kudermetova vs Magda Linette
Followed by: Dayana Yastremska vs Peyton Stearns
After suitable rest: (5) Hao-Ching Chan/Veronika Kudermetova vs Marta Kostyuk/Elena-Gabriela Ruse
The full schedule can be found here.
Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can keep a track of the matches happening at the Qatar Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Center Court will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time, while proceedings on all other courts will commence at 2:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows: