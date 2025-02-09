Qatar Open 2025: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 2

First-round matches will conclude on Day 2 of the Qatar Open 2025, while a few second-round matches will also be contested. Marketa Vondrousova and Elina Svitolina's first-round tussle is one of the must-see matches of the day. Ons Jabeur has been a trailblazer for women's tennis in the Arab world. She will also be in action on Monday, and will face McCartney Kessler.

Paula Badosa, Daria Kasatkina, and Jelena Ostapenko are some of the other notable names who will also play their first-round matches on the second day. The top eight seeds received a bye into the second round, and two of them will take to the court on Monday.

Three-time defending champion and second seed Iga Swiatek will begin her title defense against familiar rival Maria Sakkari. A fourth consecutive title at the WTA 1000 would further cement her status as a great of the sport, though that's still a few rounds away.

Eighth seed Emma Navarro will face former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round. With another action-packed day lined up, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Qatar Open:

Schedule for Day 2 of the Qatar Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 3:30 p.m. local time: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs (LL) Polina Kudermetova

Followed by: Maria Sakkari vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Followed by: McCartney Kessler vs Ons Jabeur

Followed by: (9) Paula Badosa vs Katerina Siniakova

Grandstand 1

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (15) Donna Vekic vs Linda Noskova

Followed by: (Q) Aoi Ito vs Jelena Ostapenko

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: Leylah Fernandez vs (8) Emma Navarro

Followed by: Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova

Grandstand 2

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: Ashlyn Krueger vs (WC) Sofia Kenin

Followed by: (Q) Veronika Kudermetova vs Magda Linette

Followed by: Dayana Yastremska vs Peyton Stearns

After suitable rest: (5) Hao-Ching Chan/Veronika Kudermetova vs Marta Kostyuk/Elena-Gabriela Ruse

The full schedule can be found here.

Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch

Paula Badosa at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can keep a track of the matches happening at the Qatar Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Center Court will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time, while proceedings on all other courts will commence at 2:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Center Court) Start time (Remaining courts) USA & Canada

February 10, 2025, 7:30 a.m. ET

February 10, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET UK

February 10, 2025, 12:30 p.m. GMT

February 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. GMT India

February 10, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST

February 10, 2025, 4:30 p.m. IST

