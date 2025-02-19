Qatar Open 2025: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 4

The fourth day of the 2025 Qatar Open is almost upon us. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first indoor hardcourt title in Rotterdam last week, will be eager to continue his good run of form. Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, both of whom have previously recorded triumphs in Doha, are also in the Day 4 line-up.

Alex de Minaur is seeded second at the ATP 500 tournament and will take on familiar foe Rublev for a place in the last four. Jack Draper, Matteo Berrettini, and Talkon Griekspoor, meanwhile, will also vie for semifinals spots on Thursday (February 20) with Novak Djokovic out of the way.

Djokovic, seeded third, was expected to make light work of his first round tie but fell to former World No. 6 Berrettini in a shocking upset earlier on Tuesday. Dark horses Jiri Lehecka and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also in the mix and will be eager to continue their title-winning ways in 2025. While Lehecka went all the way in Brisbane in January, Auger-Aliassime picked up titles in Adelaide and Montpellier.

All things considered, the business end of the Qatar Open promises to be a cracker. Here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the ATP 500 tournament:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Qatar Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: [2] Alex de Minaur vs [5] Andrey Rublev

Followed by: [4] Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Not before 5:30 pm local time: [1] Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka

Followed by: [8] Jack Draper vs Matteo Berrettini OR Tallon Griekspoor

Grandstand 1

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Yuki Bhambri / Ivan Dodig

Followed by: Rohan Bopanna / Nuno Borges vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool

Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans from the USA, UK, Canada, and India can catch Day 4 action from the Qatar Open on the following sites and channels:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Discovery India

Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Center Court will commence from 2:30 pm local time (6:30 am EST) onwards, and the rest of the matches will likely continue into the night session.

The first match on Grandstand 1, meanwhile, will begin at the same time. But while the schedule is jam-packed on the main court, Grandstand 1's matches will likely wrap up by the evening.

Country Start Time (Center Court) Start Time (Grandstand 1) USA & Canada February 20, 2025, 6:30 am ET February 20, 2025, 6:30 am ET UK February 20, 2025, 11:30 am GMT February 20, 2025, 11:30 am GMT India February 20, 2025, 5:00 pm IST February 20, 2025, 5:00 pm IST

