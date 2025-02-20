The field at the 2025 Qatar Open has filtered down to four names, who are set to take to the court for their respective semifinal encounters on Friday (February 21). Two of them are seeded players.

While fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in his last-four encounter, eighth seed Jack Draper will slug it out against Jiri Lehecka for a spot in the summit clash.

Rublev was one of the early victors on the semifinal day, dramatically beating Alex De Minaur. The Russian claimed victory on his eighth match point, with the final scoreline reading 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(8).

His opponent, meanwhile, won via retirement. Auger Aliassime was leading against Daniil Medvedev by a set when the latter decided to pull the plug on the match.

Lehecka and Draper too came through thrilling wins to book their respective semifinal spots. The former was at his explosive best when he took out top seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Draper, on the other hand, overcame a slow start to prevail over Matteo Berrettini.

The four men are now gunning for a spot in the final. As we head towards the action, here’s how everything will unravel on Day 5 of the 2025 Qatar Open:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Qatar Open 2025

Jiri Lehecka scored a big upset by taking out Carlos Alcaraz in his last match at the Qatar Open. (Source: Getty)

Center Court

Starting at 4.30 pm local time: Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Neal Skupski (GBR) vs [2] Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR)

Followed by: Yuki Bhambri (IND) / Ivan Dodig (CRO) vs Julian Cash (GBR) / Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

Not before 6 pm local time: Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs [5] Andrey Rublev

Followed by: Jiri Lehecka (CZE) vs [8] Jack Draper (GBR)

Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch

Jack Draper is among the two seeded names to have made the Qatar Open semifinal. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can keep track of the matches happening in Doha on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings

Andrey Rublev is the highest-ranked player left in the Qatar Open draw. (Source: Getty)

The first match on Center Court will begin at 4.30 pm local time, while there are no matches scheduled to be played on Grandstands 1, 2, and 3. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Center Court) USA & Canada

February 21, 2025, 6 am ET

UK

February 21, 2025, 11 am GMT India

February 21, 2025, 4.30 pm IST



