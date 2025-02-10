Qatar Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

Day 3 of Qatar Open 2025 will take on February 11, with 19 matches taking place acrooss singles and doubles. Day 2 saw Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez book their spots in the third round and several top players will look to do the same in Day 3 of the WTA 1000 event.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will start her campaign in Doha against Ekaterina Alexandrova while third seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with Marta Kostyuk. This will be the first match for both players after their Australian Open campaigns.

Fifth seed Elena Rybakina and sixth seed Jessica Pegula will also play their respective second-round matches, as they will face Peyton Stearns and Elina Svitolina, respectively.

The likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Mirra Andreeva and Paula Badosa will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of Qatar Open 2025.

Schedule for Day 3 of Qatar Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 6 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk

Followed by: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Followed by: (9) Paula Badosa vs Amanda Anisimova

Grandstand

Starting at 4:30 pm local time: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs Caroline Garcia

Followed by: (5) Elena Rybakina vs Peyton Stearns

Followed by: (6) Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Avanesyan

Grandstand 1

Starting at 4:30 pm local time: (WC) Sofia Kenin vs (Q) Alycia Parks

Followed by: (12) Mirra Andreeva vs Rebecca Sramkova

Followed by: Magda Linette vs Magdalena Frech

Followed by: (8) Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs vs Alexandra Panova / Fanny Stollar

Qatar Open 2025: Where to watch

Tennis fans can enjoy the Day 3 action from the WTA 1000 tournament live on the following channels across the globe:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Qatar Open 2025: Match timings

The first match on Center Court will commence at 6 pm local time while the opening fixture on all the other courts will start at 4:30 pm local time.

