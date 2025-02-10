Qatar Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

Day 3 of Qatar Open 2025 will take on February 11, with 19 matches taking place acrooss singles and doubles. Day 2 saw Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez book their spots in the third round and several top players will look to do the same in Day 3 of the WTA 1000 event.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will start her campaign in Doha against Ekaterina Alexandrova while third seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with Marta Kostyuk. This will be the first match for both players after their Australian Open campaigns.
Fifth seed Elena Rybakina and sixth seed Jessica Pegula will also play their respective second-round matches, as they will face Peyton Stearns and Elina Svitolina, respectively.
The likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Mirra Andreeva and Paula Badosa will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of Qatar Open 2025.
Schedule for Day 3 of Qatar Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 6 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs Marta Kostyuk
Followed by: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs Ons Jabeur
Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Followed by: (9) Paula Badosa vs Amanda Anisimova
Grandstand
Starting at 4:30 pm local time: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs Caroline Garcia
Followed by: (5) Elena Rybakina vs Peyton Stearns
Followed by: (6) Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina
Followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Avanesyan
Grandstand 1
Starting at 4:30 pm local time: (WC) Sofia Kenin vs (Q) Alycia Parks
Followed by: (12) Mirra Andreeva vs Rebecca Sramkova
Followed by: Magda Linette vs Magdalena Frech
Followed by: (8) Asia Muhammad / Demi Schuurs vs Alexandra Panova / Fanny Stollar
Qatar Open 2025: Where to watch
Tennis fans can enjoy the Day 3 action from the WTA 1000 tournament live on the following channels across the globe:
USA - Tennis Channel
Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Qatar Open 2025: Match timings
The first match on Center Court will commence at 6 pm local time while the opening fixture on all the other courts will start at 4:30 pm local time.