Qatar Open 2025: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 6

Day 6 of Qatar Open 2025 will see the semifinals of the women's singles and doubles tournaments take place at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. Day 5 of the WTA 1000 event saw some impressive matches after which, the number of seeded participants is down to just two.

Three-time champion Iga Swiatek inched a step closer to winning a fourth successive title in Doha after bagging a 6-2, 7-5 win over Elena Rybakina in what was a rematch of last year's final. The Pole will next take on Jelena Ostapenko, who booked her place in the final four after triumphing 6-2, 6-2 over Ons Jabeur.

Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her remarkable run in Doha after coming back from a set down to defeat sixth seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. This is the Russian's second win over a seeded player at the WTA 1000 event, having previously beaten World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Trending

Alexandrova will next take on Amanda Anisimova, who reached her second WTA 1000 semifinal after coming back from a set down to defeat Marta Kostyuk 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. The American previously beat Victoria Azarenka, ninth seed Paula Badosa and Leylah Fernandez in Doha.

Olympic champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini reached their fourth WTA 1000 doubles semifinal after registering a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stollar in the quarterfinals. Here, they will be up against Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in what will be expected to be a thrilling encounter.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for the sixth day of Qatar Open 2025.

Schedule for Day 6 of Qatar Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 5:30 pm local time: (3) Jasmine Paolini / Sara Errani vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider

Followed by: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Grandstand 1

Starting at 5: 30 pm local time: Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegemund vs Jiang Xinyu / Fang Hsien-wu

Qatar Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the following countries can watch the live action on Day 6 of the Qatar Open on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Canada: DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

UK: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Qatar Open 2025: Match Timings

Action on alk at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex will commence at 5:30 pm local time (9: 30 am EST).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback