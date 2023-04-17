Qinwen Zheng has revealed that she has no details about the well-being of fellow Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai and has never even spoken to Peng. The rising WTA star further stated that she intends to focus solely on her tennis as she is still a beginner.

Despite there still being no further details on Peng Shuai's well-being, mainly a long hoped for face-to-face interaction with her, the WTA recently announced that the tour will return to China in September for the first time since suspending its operations in the country in 2021. Meanwhile, the WTA said in a recent statement that they have been informed that Peng is safe and secure with her family in Beijing.

Zheng, who is currently competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, was quizzed about Peng after her first-round win over Alycia Parks.

"Actually, I don't know how she is," Zheng said in response during her post-match press conference. "I was never talk to her in my life. I'm just a beginner in WTA still. I just trying to focus on my tennis and enjoy to play in front of my people."

When further pressed on the topic, Zheng reiterated her stance and said that she has had no discussions with other players as well about Peng. However, Zheng feels Peng is leading a 'normal life.'

"No, in the tour I don't talk much. I basically just stay close by with my team," Zheng expressed.

"But I think she's pretty well in China. Just have a normal life. But honestly I don't know how she is. I just focus more on myself, yeah."

Zheng will face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

"Really excited start to play in front of my people" - Qinwen Zheng on tennis returning to China

Qinwen Zheng competes at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open.

World No. 25 Qinwen Zheng also expressed her sheer delight at the WTA tour deciding to resume tournaments in China later this year. The 20-year-old is eagerly looking forward to competing in front of her compatriots, her family members, and loved ones, as she otherwise gets very few opportunities to visit her hometown.

"Well, actually I'm so happy finally the tournament in China will be back because I'm really excited start to play in front of my people," Qinwen Zheng said on the same. "I really miss China because there is been long time I never have time to come back there."

"Since the tournament start, I will have more time to go back to my hometown and meet all my family and to show my tennis over there."

Zheng's meeting with Swiatek later this week will be their third on tour, with both their previous meetings having gone to three sets. Swiatek was stretched to the deciding set by Zheng in the fourth round of last year's French Open and the Round of 16 of the 2022 San Diego Open in October.

