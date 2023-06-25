Queen's Club 2023 prize money and ranking points breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Alex de Minaur earn?

Carlos Alcaraz won his first grass-court singles title at The Queen's Club in London by beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in Cinch Championships final.

The Spaniard did not have the best of starts to the ATP 500 tournament. He had to come back from a set down to beat Arthur Rinderknech 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) in the first round. He followed this up with straight-set wins over Jiri Lehecka, Grigor Dimitrov, and Sebastian Korda to set up a final with seventh seed Alex de Minaur.

The top-seeded Alcaraz broke serve once in each set in the final on Sunday, June 25. This was enough to give him a maiden grass-court singles title and his fifth title of the 2023 season. He will also reclaim the No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz's performances at The Queen's Club will fetch him €477,795 and 500 ranking points. Meanwhile, runner-up Alex de Minaur will earn €220,800 and 300 ranking points.

Sebastian Korda and Holger Rune were the losing semifinalists and will each pocket €117,715 and have 180 rankings points added. The players who lost in the quarterfinals of the Cinch Championships will each receive €60,145 and 90 ranking points.

The competitors who were ousted in the second round will each get €32,105 and 45 ranking points. Those who were eliminated in the first round will receive €17,1210 and 20 ranking points.

Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka will face Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the men's doubles final in Queen's Club

Taylor Fritz (R) and Jiri Lehecka (L)

Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka both suffered second-round singles eliminations in Queen's Club but they have had a good run together in doubles.

The Amerian-Czech pair reached the Cinch Championships final by eliminating top seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof 6-3, 7-6(4) in the semifinals.

Here, they will lock horns with second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. The latter beat the French-Mexican duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Santiago Gonzalez 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the final four.

Whichever pair wins the final, will earn €134,840 and 500 ranking points while the losing pair will fetch €71,910 and 300 ranking points.

The pairs who lost in the semifinals will each receive €36,380 and 180 ranking points. Those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will get €18,190 and 90 ranking points.

The teams who were ousted in the opening round of the men's doubles event at Queen's Club will each fetch €9,420 and 45 ranking points.

