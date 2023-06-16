Queen's Club 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Cinch Championships

The 2023 Cinch Championships is one of four tournaments being held across the ATP and WTA tours this week. The ATP 500 event will take place from June 19-25.

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the draw as the top seed. While he has achieved considerable success and clay and hardcourts, he's still finding his footing when it comes to grass.

The Spaniard is now gunning for his maiden title on the surface. He's also in contention for the World No. 1 ranking this week. A title would help him dethrone 23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic from the top spot.

As Alcaraz undertakes his quest for a first title on grass, his fellow top 10 competitor Holger Rune is on a different mission. The Dane is seeking his first main draw win on the surface, having lost in the opening round of all three grass tournaments last year in a forgettable debut.

Matteo Berrettini kicked off his grass swing with a crushing 6-1, 6-2 defeat to compatriot Lorenzo Sonego at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. As the two-time defending champion at Queen's Club, the Italian will need to raise his level expeditiously.

Andy Murray's decision to skip the French Open in order to be ready for the grass season has worked out well. He won the Surbiton Trophy, a Challenger event, last week. The Brit has won five titles at Queen's Club and if he maintains his current level, he could have a crack at another one.

With plenty of big names in action, here's how one can keep track of the proceedings as they happen at the Cinch Championships:

Cinch Championships 2023 channel and live streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the 2023 Cinch Championships.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Cinch Championships live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA

Amazon Prime Video & BBC - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

Canal+ - Vietnam

CCTV - MIGU

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

WOWOW - Japan

Cosmote - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - SuperTennis

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - South Africa

S Sport - Turkey

TSN - Canada

Tennis TV - India

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

